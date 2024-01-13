 Skip navigation
Bulls fans classlessly boo former GM Jerry Krause in front of his widow during Ring of Honor induction

  
Published January 13, 2024 11:27 AM
Golden State Warriors v Chicago Bulls

CHICAGO, ILLINOIS - JANUARY 12: Thelma Krause, Wife of Jerry Krause looks on during the inaugural Ring of Honor ceremony for the 1995-1996 Chicago Bulls at the game between Golden State Warriors and Chicago Bulls at the United Center on January 12, 2024 in Chicago, Illinois. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and or using this photograph, User is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. (Photo by Jamie Sabau/Getty Images)

Getty Images

It was supposed to be — and for the most part was — a memorable and historic night for the Chicago Bulls and their fans. Chicago unveiled a “Ring of Honor” inside the United Center to honor the great Bulls players, coaches and executives of the franchise — Phil Jackson was in attendance and got the loudest cheers of the night.

However, when the name of Bulls general manager Jerry Krause — who built the Bulls 90s dynasty but some fans blame for breaking it up, and who was villanized for a new generation by the Jordan-worshiping “Last Dance” documentary — came up, he was booed in front of his widow, Thelma. She was in tears.

Classless. Shameful. Despicable.

“What we witnessed today when Jerry Krause’s name was called, and the people that booed Jerry Krause and his widow, who was accepting this honor for him, it was the worst thing I’ve ever seen in my life. I hurt for that lady. Brought her to tears. And whoever booed her in this arena should be ashamed of themselves,” NBC Sports Chicago color commentator Stacey King said on the broadcast.

“It’s absolutely shameful. I cannot believe it. I’m devastated for Thelma, for the Krause family,” Warriors coach Steve Kerr said.

Several people defended Krause’s legacy.

“First of all, fans, we don’t boo Jerry Krause,” said former Bull Ron Harper to a group of reporters in the Bulls’ tunnel, via KC Johnson at NBC Sports Chicago. “The man’s done a lot of great things here. He may not be your favorite person, but we cheer to respect the man. And I didn’t really appreciate that part. But for the whole ceremony, it was awesome.”

The inaugural inductees into the Bulls Ring of Honor were Artis Gilmore, Phil Jackson, Michael Jordan (who sent a video message), Johnny “Red” Kerr, Dick Klein, Jerry Krause, Toni Kukoc, Bob Love, Scottie Pippen, Dennis Rodman, Jerry Sloan, Chet Walker, Tex Winter, and the 1995-96 team, which went 72-10 and won the 1996 NBA Championship.

