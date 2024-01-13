Bulls fans classlessly boo former GM Jerry Krause in front of his widow during Ring of Honor induction

It was supposed to be — and for the most part was — a memorable and historic night for the Chicago Bulls and their fans. Chicago unveiled a “Ring of Honor” inside the United Center to honor the great Bulls players, coaches and executives of the franchise — Phil Jackson was in attendance and got the loudest cheers of the night.

However, when the name of Bulls general manager Jerry Krause — who built the Bulls 90s dynasty but some fans blame for breaking it up, and who was villanized for a new generation by the Jordan-worshiping “Last Dance” documentary — came up, he was booed in front of his widow, Thelma. She was in tears.

Absolutely brutal reaction from Chicago fans, booing the late Jerry Krause at the Bulls’ Ring of Honor ceremony. His wife representing him was in tears.



“What we witnessed today when Jerry Krause’s name was called, and the people that booed Jerry Krause and his widow, who was accepting this honor for him, it was the worst thing I’ve ever seen in my life. I hurt for that lady. Brought her to tears. And whoever booed her in this arena should be ashamed of themselves,” NBC Sports Chicago color commentator Stacey King said on the broadcast.

“It’s absolutely shameful. I cannot believe it. I’m devastated for Thelma, for the Krause family,” Warriors coach Steve Kerr said.

DeMar DeRozan on Jerry Krause: "That man has family, friends that are still here and ought to be appreciated. He shouldn't be disrespected in no type of way by hearing boos. It just sucks that his family has to endure something like that. You can never take away what he created." — K.C. Johnson (@KCJHoop) January 13, 2024

Several people defended Krause’s legacy.

Bulls president and CEO Michael Reinsdorf gave this statement to ⁦@NBCSChicago⁩ about Jerry Krause pic.twitter.com/MqcoxKyhP2 — K.C. Johnson (@KCJHoop) January 13, 2024

“First of all, fans, we don’t boo Jerry Krause,” said former Bull Ron Harper to a group of reporters in the Bulls’ tunnel, via KC Johnson at NBC Sports Chicago. “The man’s done a lot of great things here. He may not be your favorite person, but we cheer to respect the man. And I didn’t really appreciate that part. But for the whole ceremony, it was awesome.”

The inaugural inductees into the Bulls Ring of Honor were Artis Gilmore, Phil Jackson, Michael Jordan (who sent a video message), Johnny “Red” Kerr, Dick Klein, Jerry Krause, Toni Kukoc, Bob Love, Scottie Pippen, Dennis Rodman, Jerry Sloan, Chet Walker, Tex Winter, and the 1995-96 team, which went 72-10 and won the 1996 NBA Championship.