Former Milwaukee player, North Carolina standout John Henson confirms his retirement from NBA

 Skip navigation
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

teamhouses_24solheim.jpg
‘No bad beef’ between U.S. and Euros with team houses side-by-side
SMX 2024 Rd 1 zMax Dragway Eli Tomac and Jett Lawrence jump in front of sign.jpg
2024 SuperMotocross Round 2, Texas Motor Speedway by the numbers: Can anyone stop Jett Lawrence?
  • Dan Beaver
    ,
  • Dan Beaver
    ,
NFL: Minnesota Vikings at New York Giants
32 Fantasy Stats, Week 2: Sam Darnold has finally arrived

Top Clips

nbc_golf_bubbieinterview_240911.jpg
‘Bubbie’ makes big entrance at American Dunes
nbc_gt_nordqvist_240911.jpg
Nordqvist has experience on her side for Solheim
nbc_gt_jimmyfallonsegment_240911.jpg
Fallon discusses golf match vs. DJ Khaled

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

teamhouses_24solheim.jpg
‘No bad beef’ between U.S. and Euros with team houses side-by-side
SMX 2024 Rd 1 zMax Dragway Eli Tomac and Jett Lawrence jump in front of sign.jpg
2024 SuperMotocross Round 2, Texas Motor Speedway by the numbers: Can anyone stop Jett Lawrence?
  • Dan Beaver
    ,
  • Dan Beaver
    ,
NFL: Minnesota Vikings at New York Giants
32 Fantasy Stats, Week 2: Sam Darnold has finally arrived

Top Clips

nbc_golf_bubbieinterview_240911.jpg
‘Bubbie’ makes big entrance at American Dunes
nbc_gt_nordqvist_240911.jpg
Nordqvist has experience on her side for Solheim
nbc_gt_jimmyfallonsegment_240911.jpg
Fallon discusses golf match vs. DJ Khaled

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up

Former Milwaukee player, North Carolina standout John Henson confirms his retirement from NBA

  
Published September 11, 2024 05:28 PM

This isn’t a surprise, John Henson has been out of the NBA since 2020 (and didn’t play internationally after that, either), but he made it official this week.

Henson said he has retired from basketball to focus on his broadcast career, speaking to Spencer Davies of RG.org.

“I’m done bro lol,” Henson texted RG.org with an old-man emoji in clarification. “I was so blessed to play this long. It’s a lot of opportunities, man. It’s just a matter of one step at a time. I’m only 33, so I have time to explore and figure out what I want to do next. This is just the next phase, and we’ll see where it takes me. But so far, so good. Year three out of the NBA, being able to do all these things [with] all these companies and have all this interest kinda drummed up, I’m thankful.”

Henson, a 6'9" forward, played three seasons of college ball at North Carolina and his junior year averaged 13.7 points a game on 50% shooting plus grabbed 9.9 rebounds a game.

After being drafted No. 14 in 2012 by the Bucks, he played the next seven years in Milwaukee. He played one more season after being traded to Cleveland and then Detroit, but battled injuries (wrist and hamstring) that year. Over the course of his career he averaged 7.6 points and 5.3 rebounds a game. While Henson said there were opportunities in the G-League and elsewhere after 2020, he decided to walk away.

“I could’ve fought. I could’ve went the G League route and tried to work my way back, but I’ve always just been a guy that basketball’s never life or death for me or my life,” Henson said. “I’m not gonna sit here and bang my head against the wall. My first initial thought was let me finish my education and let me see what happens, and then we’ll go from there.”

Henson has been focusing on his broadcasting career, and this season he will be a color commentator for ACC games and serve as an analyst on SiriusXM’s ACC Today program, he said in this report. For the past two seasons, Henson was on The Bettor Half Hour on MSG Network.

Mentions
Milwaukee Bucks Primary Logo Milwaukee Bucks Detroit Pistons Primary Logo Detroit Pistons Cleveland Cavaliers Primary Logo Cleveland Cavaliers