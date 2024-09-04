 Skip navigation
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series South Point 400
Martin Truex Jr. set to run 2025 Daytona 500, have former crew chief Cole Pearn return
Previews - Winter Olympics Day -6
2026 Olympic men’s hockey field nearly set after qualifying tournaments
2024 US Open - Day 6
Karolina Muchova back in U.S. Open semifinals after 10 months away

Top Clips

nbc_fnia_kelceandjurgens_240904.jpg
Sirianni breaks down film on Kelce, Jurgens
nbc_roto_baseballcubshitters_240904.jpg
Schedule offers reasons to add a few Cubs hitters
nbc_dps_dannorlovskyinterview_240904.jpg
Orlovsky: Chiefs have ‘obsession’ with three-peat

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series South Point 400
Martin Truex Jr. set to run 2025 Daytona 500, have former crew chief Cole Pearn return
Previews - Winter Olympics Day -6
2026 Olympic men’s hockey field nearly set after qualifying tournaments
2024 US Open - Day 6
Karolina Muchova back in U.S. Open semifinals after 10 months away

Top Clips

nbc_fnia_kelceandjurgens_240904.jpg
Sirianni breaks down film on Kelce, Jurgens
nbc_roto_baseballcubshitters_240904.jpg
Schedule offers reasons to add a few Cubs hitters
nbc_dps_dannorlovskyinterview_240904.jpg
Orlovsky: Chiefs have ‘obsession’ with three-peat

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up

Grizzlies GG Jackson to be reevaluated in three months following foot surgery

  
Published September 4, 2024 04:18 PM
2024 NBA Summer League - Dallas Mavericks v Memphis Grizzlies

LAS VEGAS, NEVADA - JULY 15: GG Jackson II #45 of the Memphis Grizzlies dribbles the ball up the court against the Dallas Mavericks in the second half of a 2024 NBA Summer League game at the Cox Pavilion on July 15, 2024 in Las Vegas, Nevada. The Grizzlies defeated the Mavericks 108-88. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and or using this photograph, User is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. (Photo by Candice Ward/Getty Images)

Getty Images

Grizzlies breakout rookie GG Jackson II will be re-evaluated in three months — around the start of December — following surgery to repair a fracture in his foot, the team announced on Wednesday.

That timeline matches up with the standard recovery for a Jones fracture — a break of the fifth metatarsal in his right foot, the bone that connects the little toe with the base of the foot closer to the ankle. This fracture is not uncommon among NBA players — Damian Lillard, Kevin Durant, Zion Williamson, Brook Lopez, Aaron Gordon and many more have suffered it — but recovery times vary depending upon where the break is on the foot and what steps are needed to repair it. Recovery also can drag out because this area of the foot does not always have good blood flow, meaning healing can be slower in some cases.

When the injury happens during a season, players on average miss around 42 games — or half a season — according to Jeff Stotts of In Street Clothes. Half a season is about 13 weeks, which is about when Jackson will be re-evaluated.

Jackson fractured his foot during a pickup game near Dallas this offseason.

This hits hard for a Grizzlies team ravaged by injuries a season ago. Jackson stood out during the second half of last season, averaging 14.6 points and 4.1 rebounds a game, shooting 35.7% from 3, and playing his way onto the All-Rookie Team second team. He got an opportunity due to a rash of injuries hitting the Grizzlies and he took advantage of it.

This season, Jackson was expected to be part of a front-court rotation, playing behind former Defensive Player of the Year Jaren Jackson Jr. at the four. Rookie Zach Edey, Brandon Clarke and Santi Aldama are also part of that rotation and will get more run until Jackson can return to the court.

Mentions
GG-Jackson.jpg Gregory Jackson Memphis Grizzlies Primary Logo Memphis Grizzlies