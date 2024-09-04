Grizzlies GG Jackson to be reevaluated in three months following foot surgery

Grizzlies breakout rookie GG Jackson II will be re-evaluated in three months — around the start of December — following surgery to repair a fracture in his foot, the team announced on Wednesday.

The @memgrizz today announced the following medical update: pic.twitter.com/xYwHdAXDYD — Grizzlies PR (@GrizzliesPR) September 4, 2024

That timeline matches up with the standard recovery for a Jones fracture — a break of the fifth metatarsal in his right foot, the bone that connects the little toe with the base of the foot closer to the ankle. This fracture is not uncommon among NBA players — Damian Lillard, Kevin Durant, Zion Williamson, Brook Lopez, Aaron Gordon and many more have suffered it — but recovery times vary depending upon where the break is on the foot and what steps are needed to repair it. Recovery also can drag out because this area of the foot does not always have good blood flow, meaning healing can be slower in some cases.

When the injury happens during a season, players on average miss around 42 games — or half a season — according to Jeff Stotts of In Street Clothes. Half a season is about 13 weeks, which is about when Jackson will be re-evaluated.

Jackson fractured his foot during a pickup game near Dallas this offseason.

This hits hard for a Grizzlies team ravaged by injuries a season ago. Jackson stood out during the second half of last season, averaging 14.6 points and 4.1 rebounds a game, shooting 35.7% from 3, and playing his way onto the All-Rookie Team second team. He got an opportunity due to a rash of injuries hitting the Grizzlies and he took advantage of it.

This season, Jackson was expected to be part of a front-court rotation, playing behind former Defensive Player of the Year Jaren Jackson Jr. at the four. Rookie Zach Edey, Brandon Clarke and Santi Aldama are also part of that rotation and will get more run until Jackson can return to the court.