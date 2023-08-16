 Skip navigation
Lamar Jackson
Fantasy Rankings Outliers: Stars Aligning for Lamar Jackson?
Kansas City Royals v Detroit Tigers
Surging Hitters: Garcia producing, Lopez gets a starting gig
WEIGHTLIFTING-OLY-2020-2021-TOKYO
Hometown Hopefuls: Knoxville's Wes Kitts carries memory of his father to the Olympic stage

Heat's Bam Adebayo: 'I want to get Defensive Player of the Year just so I can have the award'

Published August 16, 2023 10:16 AM
2023 NBA Finals - Denver Nuggets v Miami Heat

MIAMI, FL - JUNE 9: Bam Adebayo #13 of the Miami Heat looks on before Game Four of the 2023 NBA Finals on June 9, 2023 at Kaseya Center in Miami, Florida. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and or using this Photograph, user is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. Mandatory Copyright Notice: Copyright 2023 NBAE (Photo by Jesse D. Garrabrant/NBAE via Getty Images)

NBAE via Getty Images

Bam Adebayo is one of the league’s best, most versatile defensive big men.

Now, he wants the hardware to show it. Adebayo talked about it on Playmaker HQ.

“Everybody always looks at the last column, which is how many points did he score in the game? And people forget that other side of the court exists because of the entertainment business. So for me it’s just that will, that passion, that mentality. It’s just what I’ve been through and one of those niches I know I have. I want to get Defensive Player of the Year just so I can have the award.”

Adebayo finished fifth in Defensive Player of the Year voting last season for a Heat team that finished seventh in the East last season and wasn’t turning many heads. Miami’s run to the Finals may have put Adebayo’s defensive contributions more front and center for some voters.

It’s also about stats, both counting and advanced, as well as the overall team defense. Jaren Jackson Jr. won DPOY last season for Memphis by leading them to the second-best defense in the NBA, averaging three blocks per game and had a +3 defensive estimated plus/minus (using Dunks&3’s numbers). For comparison, Adebayo led the seventh-best defense in the Heat, with 0.8 blocks per game and a +0.9 defensive estimated plus/minus — all excellent numbers, but Jackson Jr. was clearly, statistically better. (Jackson also had what proved to be an advantage: He missed the start of the season due to injury and his defensive impact on that roster was incredibly clear when he returned.)

Adebayo is asked to do a lot in the Heat’s defensive scheme, and if they remain a top-10 defense and have a strong regular season, he again should be in the mix for the award. It’s going to be a crowded field this season with Jackson Jr., Brook Lopez, Evan Mobley, Giannis Antetokounmpo, and maybe Draymond Green and O.G. Anunoby among those who possibly can make a case (and rookies Chet Holmgren and Victor Wembanyama will be interesting to watch on that end as well).