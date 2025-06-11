How to watch Oklahoma City Thunder vs. Indiana Pacers Game 3: TV/stream info, date, time

With the series tied 1-1, the NBA Finals will shift to Indiana for Game 3 on Wednesday, June 11, at 8:30 PM ET.

After the Pacers had another magical comeback in Game 1 of the Finals, the Thunder took control in Game 2. OKC took the lead late in the first quarter and never gave it back for the remainder of the game to tie the series up 1-1.

The Pacers dominated the rebounding battle in Game 1, but the Thunder were able to out-rebound Indiana 43-35 in Game 2. OKC also got a much better performance from Chet Holmgren, who scored 15 points after being held to just six points in Game 1.

Still, the focus remains on Shai Gilgeous-Alexander. He has scored 72 points through the first two games, which is more than anyone else has scored in the first two NBA Finals games of their career. It has been an amazing start to the series for the MVP, and if he keeps it up, he’ll certainly be named Finals MVP if OKC wins the series.

As for Indiana, they did a great job cleaning up the turnovers in Game 2, but it still wasn’t pretty. They had 15 team turnovers after turning it over 25 times in Game 1. They averaged 12.2 turnovers per game during the regular season and have averaged 12.8 turnovers per game during the postseason so far.

Of course, OKC’s suffocating defense makes it difficult for every team to avoid turning the ball over.

Indiana has utilized a balanced attack on offense so far. Seven different players scored in double figures in Game 2, and six players had at least 10 points in Game 1. However, they haven’t had a 20-point scorer in either game. That could certainly change as the series heads to Indianapolis for Game 3.

How to watch Oklahoma City Thunder vs. Indiana Pacers Game 3:

Date: Wednesday, June 11

Time: 8:30 PM ET

Where: Gainbridge Fieldhouse in Indianapolis, Indiana

TV Channel: ABC



Thunder vs. Pacers Series Scores and Schedule:

*All times listed are ET (* = if necessary)

Game 1: Pacers 111, Thunder 110

Game 2: Thunder 123, Pacers 107

Game 3: Thunder at Pacers - Wed. June 11, 8:30 PM on ABC

Game 4: Thunder at Pacers - Fri. June 13, 8:30 PM on ABC

Game 5: Pacers at Thunder - Mon. June 16, 8:30 PM on ABC

Game 6: Thunder at Pacers - Thu. June 19, 8:30 PM on ABC*

Game 7: Pacers at Thunder - Sun, June 22, 8 PM on ABC*



Oklahoma City Thunder’s Path to the NBA Finals:

After dominating the regular season and finishing with a league-best 68-14 record, Oklahoma City has continued to be fantastic in the postseason. They were the best defensive team in the league during the regular season, and that has held true in the playoffs, which helped them reach the Finals for the first time since 2012.

The Thunder swept the Grizzlies in the first round before being pushed to the bring in their seven-game series against the Nuggets. However, things went much smoother in the Western Conference Finals, and OKC beat the Timberwolves in a gentleman’s sweep.

Indiana Pacers’ Path to the NBA Finals:

On New Year’s Day, the Pacers held a 16-18 record. It seemed like their run to the Eastern Conference Finals in 2024 had been a fluke. However, they finished the regular season with a 34-14 record and had the sixth-best net rating in the league after January 1, which helped them earn the No. 4 seed in the East.

From there, the Pacers beat the Bucks and Cavaliers in five games before going on to beat the Knicks in six games in the Eastern Conference Finals. Indiana had to complete multiple miraculous comebacks to make it to the Finals, and they had another in Game 1, which ended with a Tyrese Haliburton game-winner.

