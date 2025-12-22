Watch Jalen Brunson drop 47 on Heat, most he’s ever scored at Madison Square Garden

The MVP of the NBA Cup is not slowing down.

Jalen Brunson dropped a season-high 47 — also his Madison Square Garden career high — on the Miami Heat Sunday, lifting the Knicks to a key East win.

JALEN BRUNSON NEW CAREER HIGH AT MSG 🚨



🔥 47 PTS (MSG career-best)

🔥 8 AST

🔥 6 3PM



Knicks get their 7th win in 8 games! pic.twitter.com/fcI9B1znra — NBA (@NBA) December 22, 2025

Knicks coach Mike Brown continued his public campaign for Brunson as MVP after the game, and he needed a night like that from Brunson because Karl-Anthony Towns had just two points on 1-of-5 shooting.

Brunson had plenty of help from Mikal Bridges, who scored 24 points (hitting 6-of-7 from 3-point range, OG Anunoby scored all 18 of his points in the second half, and Josh Hart added 13 points and 10 rebounds. Brunson and Bridges carried the Knicks early, scoring 45 of New York’s 66 first-half points.

Kel’el Ware had a monster night for Miami, scoring 28 points with 19 rebounds.