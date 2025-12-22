 Skip navigation
Watch Jalen Brunson drop 47 on Heat, most he’s ever scored at Madison Square Garden

  
Published December 22, 2025 12:52 AM

The MVP of the NBA Cup is not slowing down.

Jalen Brunson dropped a season-high 47 — also his Madison Square Garden career high — on the Miami Heat Sunday, lifting the Knicks to a key East win.

Knicks coach Mike Brown continued his public campaign for Brunson as MVP after the game, and he needed a night like that from Brunson because Karl-Anthony Towns had just two points on 1-of-5 shooting.

Brunson had plenty of help from Mikal Bridges, who scored 24 points (hitting 6-of-7 from 3-point range, OG Anunoby scored all 18 of his points in the second half, and Josh Hart added 13 points and 10 rebounds. Brunson and Bridges carried the Knicks early, scoring 45 of New York’s 66 first-half points.

Kel’el Ware had a monster night for Miami, scoring 28 points with 19 rebounds.

Mentions
NYK_Brunson_Jalen copy.jpg Jalen Brunson NYK_Hart_Josh copy.jpg Josh Hart NYK_Anunoby_OG copy.jpg OG Anunoby MIA_Ware_Kelel.jpg Kel'el Ware NYK_Bridges_Mikal copy.jpg Mikal Bridges