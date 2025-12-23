Wizards’ Cam Whitmore out indefinitely with deep vein thrombosis in right shoulder

Getting traded from a deep Houston roster to Washington last summer was an opportunity for Cam Whitmore to have the space to grow and develop. That opportunity has come to an end after 21 games.

Whitmore will be out indefinitely due to deep vein thrombosis in his right shoulder, the team announced.

G/F Cam Whitmore has been diagnosed with upper-extremity deep vein thrombosis. Whitmore was evaluated after missing the previous two games with right shoulder soreness.



Whitmore is expected to be sidelined indefinitely. His progress and recovery will be monitored, and his status… — Wizards PR (@WizPRStats) December 23, 2025

After missing a couple of games with a sore shoulder, the team’s doctors took a closer look, ran tests, and found a blood clot that led to the diagnosis. While there is no timeline for his return, Victor Wembanyama missed the second half of last season with the same issue, and Whitmore could be out until next season.

Whitmore was averaging 9.2 points a game shooting 45.6% from the floor in nearly 17 minutes a night for the Wizards. While whispers of questionable practice habits have followed him, Whitmore had been working more closely lately with Wizards coach Brian Keefe on a development plan and finding a role in Washington, reports ESPN’s Shams Charania. While Whitmore’s athleticism and potential are without question, he is seen as a guy with tunnel vision who prioritizes his own scoring and is not a great passer. That has to change for him to find a consistent role in today’s NBA.

Whitmore is making $3.5 million this season in the third year of his rookie contract. He is under contract for $5.5 million next season and is extension eligible next summer.