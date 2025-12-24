Ben Simmons has gone fishing, buys controlling stake in professional sport fishing team

Sometimes in our modern age, stories gain traction where your first thought turns to, “Is this AI slop?” Then, it turns out to be legit.

Former NBA All-Star Ben Simmons has purchased a controlling stake in a professional sports fishing team, the South Florida Sails Angling Club, the Sports Fishing Championship announced.

Scottie Scheffler, Randy Moss, and Raheem Mostert are also owners of teams in the league. pic.twitter.com/wqNUz9q44T — Front Office Sports (@FOS) December 23, 2025

Simons was born in Australia and grew up in Newcastle, New South Wales, where he developed a love of fishing, he said in a statement.

“I have always believed that investing in what you love means you have a responsibility to help move it forward,” Simmons said in a statement. “Sportfishing has given me incredible experiences, and SFC is creating a platform that treats offshore fishing like the elite sport it is.”

The Sports Fishing Championship is a 16-team professional offshore saltwater fishing league with 16 tournaments a year. Simmons is not the only big name to invest in the Championship, with golfer Scottie Scheffler, Las Vegas Raiders running back and kick returner Raheem Mostert, and NASCAR driver Austin Dillon among the other investors.

Simmons, 29, a three-time NBA All-Star, played 51 games between the Nets and Clippers last season and was solid enough on the offensive end in Los Angeles to get looks from a few teams, but no contract was forthcoming. He is still trying to catch on with an NBA team this season or get a chance next season.

In the meantime, he has fishing.