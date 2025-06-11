Celtics’ Jaylen Brown undergoes meniscus surgery, expected to be ready for start of season

 Skip navigation
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
Men’s College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

Los Angeles Dodgers v San Diego Padres
Dodgers at Padres Prediction: Odds, expert picks, starting pitchers, betting trends and stats for June 11
Seattle Mariners v Arizona Diamondbacks
Mariners at Diamondbacks Prediction: Odds, expert picks, starting pitchers, betting trends and stats for June 11
Syndication: Florida Times-Union
Women’s tennis adds ranking protection for fertility procedures such as egg or embryo freezing

Top Clips

nbc_csu_wouldyouratherv2_250611.jpg
Should Hunter specialize or play both sides?
nbc_roto_usopenheadtohead_250611.jpg
Will Rahm or McIlroy have a better 2025 U.S. Open?
nbc_roto_okcpacersprv_250611.jpg
Pacers’ Siakam, Turner lead Game 3 player props

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
Men’s College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

Los Angeles Dodgers v San Diego Padres
Dodgers at Padres Prediction: Odds, expert picks, starting pitchers, betting trends and stats for June 11
Seattle Mariners v Arizona Diamondbacks
Mariners at Diamondbacks Prediction: Odds, expert picks, starting pitchers, betting trends and stats for June 11
Syndication: Florida Times-Union
Women’s tennis adds ranking protection for fertility procedures such as egg or embryo freezing

Top Clips

nbc_csu_wouldyouratherv2_250611.jpg
Should Hunter specialize or play both sides?
nbc_roto_usopenheadtohead_250611.jpg
Will Rahm or McIlroy have a better 2025 U.S. Open?
nbc_roto_okcpacersprv_250611.jpg
Pacers’ Siakam, Turner lead Game 3 player props

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up
All Scores
Odds by
betmgm-sportsbooklightbg.webp

Celtics’ Jaylen Brown undergoes meniscus surgery, expected to be ready for start of season

  
Published June 11, 2025 12:06 PM

Jaylen Brown played through the postseason with a partially torn meniscus. This week, he underwent surgery to clean it up, and he is expected to make a full recovery and be ready for training camp, the Celtics announced.

While Brown’s playoff counting stats were close to the previous season when he was Eastern Conference Finals and NBA Finals MVP — 22.3 points, 7.2 rebounds, and 3.7 assists a game — his efficiency was down, and he lacked the same explosiveness. Injury or no, Brown gutted it out and stepped up with 26 points and 12 assists in Boston’s Game 5 win against New York, and he played well in the Game 6 elimination as well.

Brown had been dealing with the injury since March, when he missed six games over a 13-game span due to a “right knee posterior impingement.” In early April, he told NBC Sports Boston he was playing through pain.

“I’ve had to come to grips that every night I’m not gonna feel my normal self,” Brown said at the time, “but that doesn’t mean I still can’t make plays and things like that. So, it’s just something that we are working through.”

Brown’s name has come up in trade speculation, if Boston’s new ownership and management want to make a dramatic move to reduce costs (and there would be plenty of interest in his services, the surgery would not change that). However, it’s far more likely that Brown and his cleaned-up knee will be in the Boston Celtics training camp this fall.

Mentions
BOS_Brown_Jaylen copy.jpg Jaylen Brown Boston Celtics Primary Logo Boston Celtics