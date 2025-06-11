Celtics’ Jaylen Brown undergoes meniscus surgery, expected to be ready for start of season

Jaylen Brown played through the postseason with a partially torn meniscus. This week, he underwent surgery to clean it up, and he is expected to make a full recovery and be ready for training camp, the Celtics announced.

Jaylen Brown today underwent a successful right knee arthroscopic debridement procedure. He is expected to participate in training camp without limitation. pic.twitter.com/KijF7Fc30G — Boston Celtics (@celtics) June 11, 2025

While Brown’s playoff counting stats were close to the previous season when he was Eastern Conference Finals and NBA Finals MVP — 22.3 points, 7.2 rebounds, and 3.7 assists a game — his efficiency was down, and he lacked the same explosiveness. Injury or no, Brown gutted it out and stepped up with 26 points and 12 assists in Boston’s Game 5 win against New York, and he played well in the Game 6 elimination as well.

Brown had been dealing with the injury since March, when he missed six games over a 13-game span due to a “right knee posterior impingement.” In early April, he told NBC Sports Boston he was playing through pain.

“I’ve had to come to grips that every night I’m not gonna feel my normal self,” Brown said at the time, “but that doesn’t mean I still can’t make plays and things like that. So, it’s just something that we are working through.”

Brown’s name has come up in trade speculation, if Boston’s new ownership and management want to make a dramatic move to reduce costs (and there would be plenty of interest in his services, the surgery would not change that). However, it’s far more likely that Brown and his cleaned-up knee will be in the Boston Celtics training camp this fall.