MLB: Washington Nationals at Atlanta Braves
Washington Nationals 2024 season recap: James Wood, CJ Abrams flash potential for fantasy stardom
  • Christopher Crawford
    ,
  • Christopher Crawford
    ,
Division Series - San Diego Padres v. Los Angeles Dodgers - Game Two
Dodger Stadium fans toss balls and trash on field, interrupt Padres’ 10-2 win that evens NLDS
WNBA: Playoffs-Las Vegas Aces at New York Liberty
Ionescu scores 22 points to lead Liberty to 76-62 win over Aces and into WNBA Finals

Top Clips

nbc_snf_daltolberttdv2_241007.jpg
Tolbert scores game-winning touchdown vs. Steelers
nbc_fnia_prescottdowdleintv2_241006.jpg
Prescott, Dowdle unpack SNF win vs. Steelers
nbc_snf_dalpitlites_241006.jpg
Highlights: Cowboys rally late to defeat Steelers

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
LeBron, Bronny James share court for first time during Lakers preseason games.

  
Published October 7, 2024 01:56 AM

It’s a preseason game, it’s not official as far as the NBA is concerned, but it is a milestone.

LeBron James and his son Bronny James shared the court for the first time on Sunday night in the Lakers exhibition against the Suns. It’s the first time a father and son combo has been together on an NBA court.

Lakers coach J.J. Redick said postgame that he put LeBron and Bronny in together at the start of the second quarter so they could be in the flow of the game.

This was LeBron’s preseason debut and he picked where he left off at the Paris Olympics, scoring 19 points on 8-of-12 shooting with five rebounds and four assists in 16 minutes of play. Bronny was scoreless in his 13 minutes on the court.

LeBron’s reaction to playing with his son?

Bronny has consistently said he is trying to treat LeBron as a teammate and not his father, but the experience was surreal for him as well.

Bronny has looked solid on defense in his two preseason outings, but his offensive game has a long way to go before he can regularly crack the Lakers rotation. That was expected, he was always considered a project.

Redick has said his goal is to get LeBron and Bronny on the court together in an NBA game early, maybe even the opening night game against the Timberwolves. Ultimately, Bronny is expected to spend a lot of time this season in the G-League with the South Bay Lakers, but that season doesn’t start until a couple of weeks after the NBA season opens. LeBron and Bronny can have their moment, then the Lakers can keep their focus on the business of the season.

Meaning expect a repeat of what we saw on Sunday in just a couple of weeks, but this time in a game that will be official.

