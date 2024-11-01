LeBron James endorses Kamala Harris for president

One of the ways LeBron James changed the paradigm for a new generation of superstars has been a willingness to use his platform to speak out on political and social issues. That is continuing through this tight 2024 election.

LeBron endorsed Vice President Kamala Harris for president in a social media post on Thursday.

What are we even talking about here?? When I think about my kids and my family and how they will grow up, the choice is clear to me. VOTE KAMALA HARRIS!!! pic.twitter.com/tYYlTmQS6e — LeBron James (@KingJames) October 31, 2024

This endorsement was not a surprise, especially considering LeBron has previously spoken out against former President Donald Trump. In the past couple of presidential elections, LeBron has endorsed Hillary Clinton and then campaigned for Joe Biden four years ago.

Harris, before she became the Democratic nominee, came to Las Vegas and spoke to LeBron and the other members of USA Basketball during their training camp for the Paris Olympics. The team went on to win the gold medal, and then, after the Games coach Steve Kerr spoke in support of Harris at the Democratic National Convention.

