LeBron James endorses Kamala Harris for president

  
Published October 31, 2024 08:06 PM
Basketball: USA Basketball Showcase - Las Vegas

Jul 10, 2024; Las Vegas, Nevada, USA; USA forward Lebron James (6) looks on during the third quarter against Canada in the USA Basketball Showcase at T-Mobile Arena. Mandatory Credit: Candice Ward-USA TODAY Sports

Candice Ward-USA TODAY Sports

One of the ways LeBron James changed the paradigm for a new generation of superstars has been a willingness to use his platform to speak out on political and social issues. That is continuing through this tight 2024 election.

LeBron endorsed Vice President Kamala Harris for president in a social media post on Thursday.

This endorsement was not a surprise, especially considering LeBron has previously spoken out against former President Donald Trump. In the past couple of presidential elections, LeBron has endorsed Hillary Clinton and then campaigned for Joe Biden four years ago.

Harris, before she became the Democratic nominee, came to Las Vegas and spoke to LeBron and the other members of USA Basketball during their training camp for the Paris Olympics. The team went on to win the gold medal, and then, after the Games coach Steve Kerr spoke in support of Harris at the Democratic National Convention.

