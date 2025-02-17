Mavericks assistant Darrell Armstrong arrested, charged with aggravated assault with a deadly weapon

Darrell Armstrong — a guard who had a 14-year NBA career and has spent the 17 seasons since that ended as a Dallas Mavericks assistant coach — was arrested on Saturday and has been charged with aggravated assault with a deadly weapon, a story broken by WFAA in Dallas and confirmed by other sources.

The Dallas Mavericks have placed Armstrong on administrative leave. Armstrong has paid his $35,000 bond and has been released pending his next court appearance.

Armstrong was in an argument with a woman he was in a relationship with and lived with, hit her with a gun and threatened to shoot her, according to the report:

The victim, who has been in a months-long relationship with Armstrong per the document, told police she saw a text message from another woman on his phone, leading to a verbal argument. The victim told police that Armstrong, 56, had been drinking, and became irate during the argument, demanding the apartment keys, which she gave him, the affidavit read.

At that point, while on the phone with another person, Armstrong picked up a pistol, walked around the kitchen island and struck the victim on the right side of her face with the gun, the document stated. Per the document, Armstrong then loaded the gun with a full magazine and said “I am going to shoot you.”

The Dallas Mavericks released this statement on Sunday:

“The Dallas Mavericks are aware of an incident involving a member of our staff and are gathering all relevant information surrounding the incident. We take this matter seriously. The employee has been placed on administrative suspension pending the outcome of legal proceedings. This matter is currently under review by the appropriate legal authorities. Due to this fact, we will allow the legal process to run its course and we will refrain from further comment while proceedings are ongoing.”

Armstrong’s attorney, Larry Taylor, gave this statement to WFAA:

“We are in the preliminary stages of conducting our own independent investigation into the circumstances surrounding yesterday’s incident involving my client Darrell Armstrong. Mr. Armstrong has been an upstanding member of the Dallas community during his playing days and as a coach.”