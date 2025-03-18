Obi Toppin’s leaning corner 3-pointer proves game-winner, Pacers snap Timberwolves win streak at 8

Four of Indiana’s regular starters were out — Pascal Siakam (personal), Tyrese Haliburton (back), Myles Turner (hip), Aaron Nesmith (ankle) — then the fifth, Andrew Nembhard, was ejected in the third quarter. Then Bennedict Mathurin, who has started 45 games for the Pacers this season, fouled out in the fourth.

But the Indiana Pacers had Obi Toppin, and that’s all they needed to snap the Timberwolves eight-game win streak. Toppin hit two key 3-pointers in overtime, a banked one from straight away, then with the game on the line this one from the corner.

OBI TOPPIN WINS IT FOR THE PACERS IN THE FINAL SECONDS



A FADING TRIPLE FROM THE CORNER WITH 3.5 SECONDS ON THE CLOCK!!!

Toppin, averaging 9.9 points a game and shooting 33.5% from 3 this season, turned it on with all the offensive power out for the Pacers and finished with 34 points on the night including seven made 3-pointers.

AIN'T NO STOPPIN' OBI TOPPIN!!



34 PTS

10 REB

7 3PM (career-high)

The game-winning triple



Pacers get the victory over the Timberwolves.

The turning point came when Nembhard caught Mike Conley with an inadvertent elbow as he tried to drive to the basket. Rudy Gobert stood up for his teammate and stopped Nembhard with a shoulder check, at which point Nembhard threw the ball at Gobert. That toss earned Nembhard a second technical and, with that, an ejection. Gobert was ejected as well.

Rudy Gobert was ejected for a flagrant foul 2 on this play.



Andrew Nembhard also received a second technical foul and was ejected.

Mathurin scored 22 before fouling out, while eight Pacers scored in double digits in a balanced attack.

Anthony Edwards led the Timberwolves with 38 points but struggled with his shot going on 1-of-11 from 3. Naz Reid had 21 off the bench and Donte DiVincenzo joined him with 19.