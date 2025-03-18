 Skip navigation
Obi Toppin’s leaning corner 3-pointer proves game-winner, Pacers snap Timberwolves win streak at 8

  
Published March 18, 2025 12:37 AM
Indiana Pacers v Minnesota Timberwolves

MINNEAPOLIS, MINNESOTA - MARCH 17: Obi Toppin #1 of the Indiana Pacers celebrates his three-point basket against the Minnesota Timberwolves during overtime at Target Center on March 17, 2025 in Minneapolis, Minnesota. The Pacers defeated the Timberwolves 132-130. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and or using this photograph, User is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. (Photo by David Berding/Getty Images)

Getty Images

Four of Indiana’s regular starters were out — Pascal Siakam (personal), Tyrese Haliburton (back), Myles Turner (hip), Aaron Nesmith (ankle) — then the fifth, Andrew Nembhard, was ejected in the third quarter. Then Bennedict Mathurin, who has started 45 games for the Pacers this season, fouled out in the fourth.

But the Indiana Pacers had Obi Toppin, and that’s all they needed to snap the Timberwolves eight-game win streak. Toppin hit two key 3-pointers in overtime, a banked one from straight away, then with the game on the line this one from the corner.

Toppin, averaging 9.9 points a game and shooting 33.5% from 3 this season, turned it on with all the offensive power out for the Pacers and finished with 34 points on the night including seven made 3-pointers.

The turning point came when Nembhard caught Mike Conley with an inadvertent elbow as he tried to drive to the basket. Rudy Gobert stood up for his teammate and stopped Nembhard with a shoulder check, at which point Nembhard threw the ball at Gobert. That toss earned Nembhard a second technical and, with that, an ejection. Gobert was ejected as well.

Mathurin scored 22 before fouling out, while eight Pacers scored in double digits in a balanced attack.

Anthony Edwards led the Timberwolves with 38 points but struggled with his shot going on 1-of-11 from 3. Naz Reid had 21 off the bench and Donte DiVincenzo joined him with 19.

Mentions
