Rumor: Celtics stockpiling picks to make “seismic” trade. Eventually.

The Boston Celtics are expected to make one franchise-defining move this summer: Sign Jaylen Brown to a massive five-year, $295 million supermax extension . There are whispers they would like to get involved in another massive move — trading for Damian Lillard — although he reportedly has zero interest in coming to Boston (which is why Jayson Tatum is reportedly trying to recruit him).

Boston’s plans may not end there. The Celtics are stockpiling draft picks in hopes of a yet-to-be-determined future bold move, reports Adam Himmelsbach at the Boston Globe. How many draft picks? Boston has all of its own future first-round picks (although the Spurs have the right to swap rights in 2028), the Warriors’ 2024 first-round pick, and a multitude of second-rounders.

“No, the Celtics do not have a plan to start a youth movement centered on draft picks. This capital will eventually serve as currency in a larger deal, with the Celtics well-positioned for a seismic strike, league sources said. The spree of recent activity has bred speculation that they could be staking out their big move right now, but a league source said that appears unlikely.”

Clearly the more punitive new luxury tax — especially fear of the second apron — is not slowing Boston and head of basketball operations Brad Stevens if he thinks it makes his team a title favorite. There is no chance he can take that kind of swing without ownership being on board.

That move is likely not going to be landing Lillard unless the seven-time All-NBA player has a change of heart. Also, despite some fans hard-to-understand desire to split up Brown and Tatum, there is not a Brown trade coming either (and not for Lillard especially, that makes little sense for either team).

However, Boston may be getting its Make Way for Ducklings in a row so it can pounce when the opportunity for a bold move arises. Because in the NBA, it always does. Eventually.