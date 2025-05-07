Stephen Curry leaves game with hamstring strain, will not return

Stephen Curry walked off the court midway through the first quarter of Game 1 of the Warriors series against the Timberwolves and was soon ruled out for the remainder of the night with a strained hamstring.

Steph went to the Warriors' locker room with an apparent hamstring injury



(via: @NBAonTNT)

It’s a potentially devastating injury that could change the course of this series (although the Warriors have held on through three quarters of Game 1 because of their strong defense and a rough offensive night from Minnesota). Even a Grade 1 hamstring strain means a player misses at least a week, and usually more like 10 days, to recover. That’s a lot of time off in a series where the games come every other day.

Severity of the strain will ultimately dictate how much time Steph Curry potentially misses. Average time lost for confirmed G1 strain is ~10 days. That jumps to ~31 days for G2 strains. Time lost for nondescript strains is ~12 days. — Jeff Stotts (@InStreetClothes) May 7, 2025

Curry appeared to injure the hamstring making a sharp change of direction while defending Mike Conley. He was grabbing at his hamstring for a minute while continuing to play, then when he came out went straight to the locker room.

Curry injures his hamstring. pic.twitter.com/112oe113Vl — Dieter Kurtenbach (@dieter) May 7, 2025

Curry had 13 points and had knocked down three 3-pointers before exiting the game.