Stephen Curry leaves game with hamstring strain, will not return

 Skip navigation
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
Men’s College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

NHL: Stanley Cup Playoffs-Carolina Hurricanes at Washington Capitals
Jaccob Slavin scores in OT as the Hurricanes beat the Capitals in Game 1 of their 2nd-round series
Image for https://images.rivals.com/image/upload/f_auto,q_auto,t_hero_desktop/adlitijymwcl6uod4zjr
What you may have missed this week in the transfer portal
  • Adam Friedman, Rankings Director and Transfer Portal Analyst
    ,
  • Adam Friedman, Rankings Director and Transfer Portal Analyst
    ,
Syndication: Daytona Beach News-Journal
Scott Frost’s return to UCF earns him a five-year contract valued at $22.1M; starting salary $3.9M

Top Clips

nbc_golf_pgaworksrd2_250506.jpg
HLs: 2025 PGA Works Collegiate Championship, Rd. 2
nbc_golf_grassclippings_250506.jpg
Breaking down unique aspects of the Grass League
nbc_golf_aonnext10and5_250506.jpg
Higgo ‘excited’ to play against PGA Tour’s best

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
Men’s College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

NHL: Stanley Cup Playoffs-Carolina Hurricanes at Washington Capitals
Jaccob Slavin scores in OT as the Hurricanes beat the Capitals in Game 1 of their 2nd-round series
Image for https://images.rivals.com/image/upload/f_auto,q_auto,t_hero_desktop/adlitijymwcl6uod4zjr
What you may have missed this week in the transfer portal
  • Adam Friedman, Rankings Director and Transfer Portal Analyst
    ,
  • Adam Friedman, Rankings Director and Transfer Portal Analyst
    ,
Syndication: Daytona Beach News-Journal
Scott Frost’s return to UCF earns him a five-year contract valued at $22.1M; starting salary $3.9M

Top Clips

nbc_golf_pgaworksrd2_250506.jpg
HLs: 2025 PGA Works Collegiate Championship, Rd. 2
nbc_golf_grassclippings_250506.jpg
Breaking down unique aspects of the Grass League
nbc_golf_aonnext10and5_250506.jpg
Higgo ‘excited’ to play against PGA Tour’s best

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up
All Scores
Odds by
betmgm-sportsbooklightbg.webp

Stephen Curry leaves game with hamstring strain, will not return

  
Published May 6, 2025 11:35 PM
Golden State Warriors v Minnesota Timberwolves - Game One

MINNEAPOLIS, MN - MAY 6: Stephen Curry #30 of the Golden State Warriors looks on during the game against the Minnesota Timberwolves during Round Two Game One of the 2025 NBA Playoffs on May 6, 2025 at Target Center in Minneapolis, Minnesota. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and or using this Photograph, user is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. Mandatory Copyright Notice: Copyright 2025 NBAE (Photo by David Dow/NBAE via Getty Images)

NBAE via Getty Images

Stephen Curry walked off the court midway through the first quarter of Game 1 of the Warriors series against the Timberwolves and was soon ruled out for the remainder of the night with a strained hamstring.

It’s a potentially devastating injury that could change the course of this series (although the Warriors have held on through three quarters of Game 1 because of their strong defense and a rough offensive night from Minnesota). Even a Grade 1 hamstring strain means a player misses at least a week, and usually more like 10 days, to recover. That’s a lot of time off in a series where the games come every other day.

Curry appeared to injure the hamstring making a sharp change of direction while defending Mike Conley. He was grabbing at his hamstring for a minute while continuing to play, then when he came out went straight to the locker room.

Curry had 13 points and had knocked down three 3-pointers before exiting the game.

Mentions
GSW_Curry_Stephen.jpg Stephen Curry