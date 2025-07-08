 Skip navigation
Padres slugger Manny Machado gets his 2,000th career hit

  
Published July 8, 2025 12:24 AM
O’Neill's power makes him rosterable in fantasy
July 7, 2025 02:08 PM
Tyler O’Neill returned to the Orioles over the weekend after missing six weeks with a shoulder injury, and Eric Samulski dives into why O'Neill needs to be rostered in fantasy leagues due to his power potential.

SAN DIEGO — Manny Machado of the San Diego Padres got his 2,000th career hit Monday night against the Arizona Diamondbacks with a sharp single off the glove of diving shortstop Geraldo Perdomo.

The milestone hit came off starter Zac Gallen leading off the fourth inning. Machado received a standing ovation from the crowd at Petco Park, where he’s been a fan favorite since joining the Padres in 2019.

The All-Star slugger singled to left field in the first for his 1,999th hit.

Machado became the fifth active player and 297th all-time to reach the milestone. He is the 12th player to have 350 homers and 2,000 hits by his age-32 season.

Machado made his debut with Baltimore in 2012 and got 977 hits with the Orioles before being traded to the Los Angeles Dodgers on July 18, 2018. He had 73 hits with the Dodgers before signing as a free agent with the Padres on Feb. 21, 2019.

He has 950 hits with San Diego, which ranks fifth on the franchise list. Hall of Famer Tony Gwynn had 3,141 in his 20-season career.

Machado was voted the starting third baseman for the National League All-Star team this year.