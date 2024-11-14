 Skip navigation
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

Cleveland Cavaliers v Philadelphia 76ers
Fantasy Basketball Pickups: Jared McCain is making it rain
Devin Carter.png
Navy All-American Bowl to Honor Douglas County High School Wide Receiver Devin Carter
3rd Tour de France Prudential Singapore 2024 - Criterium
Top sprinter Mark Cavendish announces retirement from pro cycling

Top Clips

nbc_golf_southwestcedarcreast_241113.jpg
NCAA Golf HLs: Southwest Airlines Showcase, Rd. 3
nbc_cbb_hummelmuvpur_241113.jpg
Purdue, Marquette renew acquaintances in Milwaukee
nbc_cbb_hummelwisvzona_241113.jpg
Tempo may decide Arizona vs. Wisconsin

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

Cleveland Cavaliers v Philadelphia 76ers
Fantasy Basketball Pickups: Jared McCain is making it rain
Devin Carter.png
Navy All-American Bowl to Honor Douglas County High School Wide Receiver Devin Carter
3rd Tour de France Prudential Singapore 2024 - Criterium
Top sprinter Mark Cavendish announces retirement from pro cycling

Top Clips

nbc_golf_southwestcedarcreast_241113.jpg
NCAA Golf HLs: Southwest Airlines Showcase, Rd. 3
nbc_cbb_hummelmuvpur_241113.jpg
Purdue, Marquette renew acquaintances in Milwaukee
nbc_cbb_hummelwisvzona_241113.jpg
Tempo may decide Arizona vs. Wisconsin

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up
All Scores
Odds by
betmgm-sportsbooklightbg.webp

Watch Giannis Antetokounmpo put up 59, Bucks survive wild ending to get to overtime, beat Pistons

  
Published November 14, 2024 01:54 AM
Detroit Pistons v Milwaukee Bucks

MILWAUKEE, WISCONSIN - NOVEMBER 13: Giannis Antetokounmpo #34 of the Milwaukee Bucks reacts after an overtime victory against the Detroit Pistons at Fiserv Forum on November 13, 2024 in Milwaukee, Wisconsin. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and or using this photograph, User is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. (Photo by John Fisher/Getty Images)

Getty Images

Milwaukee needs wins right now, whatever it takes to get them.

What it took on Wednesday was a monster 59-point game from Giannis Antetokounmpo and surviving a wild ending to regulation, allowing the Bucks to win in overtime.

Antetokounmpo took on the added scoring load with Damian Lillard still out — especially scoring in the clutch — with his best outing of the season, scoring 59 total and taking charge in overtime.

How this game got to overtime was wild. It started with a crazy broken play that included a Cade Cunningham pass while sitting, and it ended with a Pistons 3-pointer to tie the game.

After Taurean Prince missed a 3-pointer to win it for the Bucks, the Pistons got the ball back with 1.2 seconds remaining and their own chance. The night before Detroit, in a similar situation, ran a rip screen that led to a Jalen Duran alley-oop at the rim that tied the game (then Erik Spoelstra called a timeout the Heat didn’t have, a technical foul, and the Pistons won on a free throw). The Pistons ran a variation of that play and it worked again — Ron Holland didn’t get the alley-oop but he did get fouled by Antetokounmpo (it was a questionable call but was reviewed). Then Holland missed both free throws.

That sent it to overtime, where Antetokounmpo and the Bucks took charge and got the win.

The Bucks will take the win any way it comes.

Mentions
Giannis Antetokounmpo.png Giannis Antetokounmpo Milwaukee Bucks Primary Logo Milwaukee Bucks Detroit Pistons Primary Logo Detroit Pistons