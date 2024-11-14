Watch Giannis Antetokounmpo put up 59, Bucks survive wild ending to get to overtime, beat Pistons
Milwaukee needs wins right now, whatever it takes to get them.
What it took on Wednesday was a monster 59-point game from Giannis Antetokounmpo and surviving a wild ending to regulation, allowing the Bucks to win in overtime.
Antetokounmpo took on the added scoring load with Damian Lillard still out — especially scoring in the clutch — with his best outing of the season, scoring 59 total and taking charge in overtime.
59 POINTS for @Giannis_An34 🤯— NBA (@NBA) November 14, 2024
21-34 FGM
5-5 in OT
14 REB
7 AST
2 STL
3 BLK
Most points in the NBA this season! pic.twitter.com/gLNgmQWZ6W
How this game got to overtime was wild. It started with a crazy broken play that included a Cade Cunningham pass while sitting, and it ended with a Pistons 3-pointer to tie the game.
Pistons tied it on a WILD play 😱😭 pic.twitter.com/Q7iFSp2psP— Bleacher Report (@BleacherReport) November 14, 2024
After Taurean Prince missed a 3-pointer to win it for the Bucks, the Pistons got the ball back with 1.2 seconds remaining and their own chance. The night before Detroit, in a similar situation, ran a rip screen that led to a Jalen Duran alley-oop at the rim that tied the game (then Erik Spoelstra called a timeout the Heat didn’t have, a technical foul, and the Pistons won on a free throw). The Pistons ran a variation of that play and it worked again — Ron Holland didn’t get the alley-oop but he did get fouled by Antetokounmpo (it was a questionable call but was reviewed). Then Holland missed both free throws.
Pistons try the inbounds lob to win the game and they miss, but Giannis was called for a foul— Dime (@DimeUPROXX) November 14, 2024
Ron Holland II went to the line and missed BOTH free throws. Pistons-Bucks go to overtime.pic.twitter.com/CFZC5zZ45b
That sent it to overtime, where Antetokounmpo and the Bucks took charge and got the win.
The Bucks will take the win any way it comes.