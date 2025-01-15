Watch Giannis Antetokounmpo put up his 50th career triple-double, help Bucks snap Kings win streak

Sacramento came in the hottest team in the league, having won seven straight for interim coach Doug Christie.

Then they ran into Giannis Antetokounmpo.

Antetokounmpo scored 30 points with 13 assists and 11 rebounds for his 50th career triple-double.

33 PTS | 11 REB | 13 AST



Giannis drops his 50th-career triple-double (12th most in history) to lift the @Bucks! pic.twitter.com/Rki5uByYUR — NBA (@NBA) January 15, 2025

That was Antetokounmpo’s fifth triple-double this season (six if you count the NBA Cup championship game, except that game doesn’t count in the official league statistic).

Milwaukee took charge of this game early with a 21-2 run, led by double digits midway through the first quarter and it never got closer, with the Bucks winning 130-115. Damian Lillard added 24 points, Brook Lopez 21 and A.J. Green 16.

DeMar DeRozan scored 28 and De’Aaron Fox 20 to lead the Kings.