Watch Giannis Antetokounmpo put up his 50th career triple-double, help Bucks snap Kings win streak

 Skip navigation
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
Men’s College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

Texas Tech v Iowa State
Iowa State’s 30-year streak of hitting a 3-pointer ends in win over Texas Tech
Jared Bednar
Avalanche coach Jared Bednar calls OT win over Rangers “unimpressive,” except for goaltending, few others
Monday Night RAW
WWE schedule for 2025, updated PLE calendar: Royal Rumble, Wrestlemania dates, location/times, how to watch
  • DJShortBW.jpg D.J. Short
    ,
  • DJShortBW.jpg D.J. Short
    ,

Top Clips

nbc_cbb_minnmbbftr_250115.jpg
Minnesota freshmen talk playing in home state
nbc_dps_jimnantzintvv2_250115.jpg
Nantz reflects on career after 500th NFL game
nbc_pft_parsonsonmccarthy_250115.jpg
Parsons: McCarthy’s departure is ‘devastating’

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
Men’s College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

Texas Tech v Iowa State
Iowa State’s 30-year streak of hitting a 3-pointer ends in win over Texas Tech
Jared Bednar
Avalanche coach Jared Bednar calls OT win over Rangers “unimpressive,” except for goaltending, few others
Monday Night RAW
WWE schedule for 2025, updated PLE calendar: Royal Rumble, Wrestlemania dates, location/times, how to watch
  • DJShortBW.jpg D.J. Short
    ,
  • DJShortBW.jpg D.J. Short
    ,

Top Clips

nbc_cbb_minnmbbftr_250115.jpg
Minnesota freshmen talk playing in home state
nbc_dps_jimnantzintvv2_250115.jpg
Nantz reflects on career after 500th NFL game
nbc_pft_parsonsonmccarthy_250115.jpg
Parsons: McCarthy’s departure is ‘devastating’

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up
All Scores
Odds by
betmgm-sportsbooklightbg.webp

Watch Giannis Antetokounmpo put up his 50th career triple-double, help Bucks snap Kings win streak

  
Published January 15, 2025 02:15 AM
Sacramento Kings v Milwaukee Bucks

MILWAUKEE, WI - JANUARY 14: Giannis Antetokounmpo #34 of the Milwaukee Bucks drives to the basket during the game against the Sacramento Kings on January 14, 2025 at Fiserv Forum Center in Milwaukee, Wisconsin. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and or using this Photograph, user is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. Mandatory Copyright Notice: Copyright 2025 NBAE (Photo by Gary Dineen/NBAE via Getty Images).

NBAE via Getty Images

Sacramento came in the hottest team in the league, having won seven straight for interim coach Doug Christie.

Then they ran into Giannis Antetokounmpo.

Antetokounmpo scored 30 points with 13 assists and 11 rebounds for his 50th career triple-double.

That was Antetokounmpo’s fifth triple-double this season (six if you count the NBA Cup championship game, except that game doesn’t count in the official league statistic).

Milwaukee took charge of this game early with a 21-2 run, led by double digits midway through the first quarter and it never got closer, with the Bucks winning 130-115. Damian Lillard added 24 points, Brook Lopez 21 and A.J. Green 16.

DeMar DeRozan scored 28 and De’Aaron Fox 20 to lead the Kings.

Mentions
Giannis Antetokounmpo.png Giannis Antetokounmpo SAC_Fox_De'Aaron.jpg De'Aaron Fox Damian Lillard.png Damian Lillard SAC_DeRozan_DeMar.jpg DeMar DeRozan Brook Lopez.png Brook Lopez