Rafael Nadal
Nadal cruises to straight-set win over American teenager in first round of Madrid Open
Ozzie Albies
Braves' Ozzie Albies activated from injured list ahead of series vs. Guardians
The Masters - Preview Day 1
Cut Line: What we know - and want to know - about the Player Equity Program

Top Clips

nbc_bfa_bowers_240426.jpg
Raiders 'take right approach' by drafting Bowers
nbc_bfa_penixv2_240426.jpg
Falcons did Cousins dirty by drafting Penix Jr.
nbc_bfa_herbert_240426.jpg
MIN, NE tried 'shooting their shot' for Herbert

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
Rafael Nadal
Nadal cruises to straight-set win over American teenager in first round of Madrid Open
Ozzie Albies
Braves’ Ozzie Albies activated from injured list ahead of series vs. Guardians
The Masters - Preview Day 1
Cut Line: What we know - and want to know - about the Player Equity Program

Top Clips

nbc_bfa_bowers_240426.jpg
Raiders ‘take right approach’ by drafting Bowers
nbc_bfa_penixv2_240426.jpg
Falcons did Cousins dirty by drafting Penix Jr.
nbc_bfa_herbert_240426.jpg
MIN, NE tried ‘shooting their shot’ for Herbert

Defending champion Sabalenka advances at Madrid Open with a 3-set win over Linette

  
Published April 26, 2024 01:26 PM
Aryna Sabalenka

Mar 23, 2024; Miami Gardens, FL, USA; Aryna Sabalenka prepares to serve against Anhelina Kalinina (UKR) (not pictured) on day six of the Miami Open at Hard Rock Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Geoff Burke-USA TODAY Sports

Geoff Burke/Geoff Burke-USA TODAY Sports

MADRID — Defending champion Aryna Sabalenka faced tough resistance in her opening match at the Madrid Open before beating Magda Linette 6-3, 4-6, 6-3.

The second-ranked Sabalenka struggled with her serve at times, but the two-time Australian Open winner struck her 10th ace on match point at the Caja Magica in Spain’s capital.

Sabalenka got some help from the net to get a key break and go up 5-3 in the third set when Linette was unable to reach a shot by the Belarusian that clipped the top of the tape.

Top-ranked Iga Swiatek won her opening match. Sabalenka beat Swiatek in last year’s final in Madrid and also won here in 2021.

Fourth-seeded Elena Rybakina beat Lucia Bronzetti 6-4, 6-3, while American Ashlyn Krueger downed Ekaterina Alexandrova 6-3, 6-3.

Mirra Andreeva, Anastasia Pavlyuchenkova, Carolina Garcia, and Jasmine Paolini also advanced.

On the men’s side, eighth-ranked Andrey Rublev snapped a four-game losing streak by defeating Facundo Bagnis 6-1, 6-4. Rublev’s last win came at Indian Wells in March.

Tommy Paul got past qualifier Lukas Klein 6-7 (5), 6-1, 6-4 in his first clay-court match of the season after missing Monte Carlo due to injury.

Two-time defending champion Carlos Alcaraz is set to open his title defense against Alexander Shevchenko despite fitness concerns that had made him doubt he could play.