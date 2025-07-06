Ben Shelton pleaded for extra time off for his sister at Morgan Stanley. It worked

 Skip navigation
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
Men’s College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

MLB: Washington Nationals at New York Mets
Mets ace Kodai Senga could rejoin rotation next weekend in Kansas City
MLB: Toronto Blue Jays at Cleveland Guardians
AL East-leading Blue Jays place infielder Andrés Giménez on injured list with left ankle sprain
Division Series - Detroit Tigers v Cleveland Guardians - Game 5
Guardians outfielder Lane Thomas on 10-day IL with right foot injury

Top Clips

nbc_tdf_vanderpoelintv_250706.jpg
Van Der Poel ‘motivated’ for second-ever stage win
nbc_tdf_stage2finish_250706.jpg
Highlights: Tour de France, Stage 2 finish
nbc_tdf_sprintenocq_250706.jpg
Enocq intermediate sprint comes down to wire

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
Men’s College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

MLB: Washington Nationals at New York Mets
Mets ace Kodai Senga could rejoin rotation next weekend in Kansas City
MLB: Toronto Blue Jays at Cleveland Guardians
AL East-leading Blue Jays place infielder Andrés Giménez on injured list with left ankle sprain
Division Series - Detroit Tigers v Cleveland Guardians - Game 5
Guardians outfielder Lane Thomas on 10-day IL with right foot injury

Top Clips

nbc_tdf_vanderpoelintv_250706.jpg
Van Der Poel ‘motivated’ for second-ever stage win
nbc_tdf_stage2finish_250706.jpg
Highlights: Tour de France, Stage 2 finish
nbc_tdf_sprintenocq_250706.jpg
Enocq intermediate sprint comes down to wire

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up

Ben Shelton pleaded for extra time off for his sister at Morgan Stanley. It worked

  
Published July 6, 2025 02:08 PM

LONDON — Ben Shelton launched a public plea for his sister to get some extra time off from her job at investment bank Morgan Stanley so she could remain at Wimbledon to cheer for him. It worked.

After advancing to face Italy’s Lorenzo Sonego on Monday in the fourth round, Shelton spoke in an on-court interview in front of a crowd that included his sister, Emma, and his girlfriend, U.S. national soccer team star Trinity Rodman.

“I’ve been playing well this week. It’s not just been me here. I have a great team. My parents are here. My girlfriend’s here. Also, my sister’s here. She’s been here for every match that I’ve played this tournament so far. She’s been the lucky charm,” said the 10th-seeded Shelton, a 22-year-old American who has appeared in two Grand Slam semifinals. “But she has work back in the U.S., starting on Monday. She works for Morgan Stanley.”

That drew some boos from spectators as Emma covered her face with her hands.

“If any of you all have some (connections) and get her a couple extra days off so she can (stay and) we can keep this rolling,” Shelton continued after his 6-3, 7-6 (4), 6-2 victory over Marton Fucsovics of Hungary on Saturday, “that’d be great.”

Sure enough, hours later, Emma posted a short video on Instagram in which Ben is heard asking her, “You got the week off or what?” She jumps up and down with her arms raised and a wide smile, and Ben says, “Shoutout, Morgan Stanley.”

The caption reads “thank you MS” with three blue heart emojis and “return flight: cancelled.”

Ben Shelton, who won all nine sets he played in Week 1 at the All England Club, beat Sonego in the Australian Open quarterfinals in January.