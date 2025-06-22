Alexander Bublik beats Daniil Medvedev to win Halle Open again

HALLE (WESTFALEN), Germany — Alexander Bublik finally defeated Daniil Medvedev 6-3, 7-6 (4) on Sunday to win the Halle Open for the second time.

It was his first win in seven matches with Medvedev.

“Daniil, I’ve been cursed to play you forever and never won a set in my life, but today I’m happy to get through, and I wish you – you’re a great champion – I wish you a lot of success,” Bublik told his opponent afterward. “I mean, to win, to beat you here, it’s a privilege for me.”

The Kazakhstan player, who also won the grass-court tournament in 2023, is just the third player to claim the title more than once after three-time winner Yevgeny Kafelnikov and 10-time champion Roger Federer.

Bublik made a strong start and put together a 12-point winning streak in the first set. The second was not quite as fluid with five double-faults, but Medvedev produced consecutive backhand errors in the tiebreaker and Bublik seized his chance to wrap up the match in 81 minutes.

Bublik, who defeated top-ranked Jannik Sinner in the second round, dedicated the title to his wife and son, who were absent because of illness.

“This is for you, I know you’re watching,” he said.

Medvedev, who saw off home favorite Alexander Zverev in the semifinals, was playing his first final since losing to Carlos Alcaraz at Indian Wells in March 2024.

“A better week, maybe, than we expected but not the best feeling in the end,” Medvedev said. “We try to do better next time.”