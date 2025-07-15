2025 WNBA Power Rankings (Week 9): Mercury lap Lynx; Liberty looking up; Fever catch fire
For the third time this season, less than a week away from the All-Star break, a new team tops the power rankings. The Phoenix Mercury continue their impressive season and have shown all year that they can contend with the likes of the Minnesota Lynx and New York Liberty. Meanwhile, the Washington Mystics and Indiana Fever are steadily rising.
Another week of WNBA action brought many shifts in the rankings. All but three teams moved spots this week. Let’s examine where each team landed.
WNBA Power Rankings
These rankings reflect where each WNBA team stands after week nine of the 2025 season. Teams are ranked 1-13 and are grouped by tiers.
Past Rankings: Preseason, Week 1, Week 2, Week 3, Week 4, Week 5, Week 6, Week 7, Week 8
Tier 1: Contenders
Phoenix Mercury (14-6) | Prior Rank: 2 - It may be a bit premature, but the Mercury grab the top spot in this week’s rankings. They are currently on a three-game winning streak, but it’s their most recent win against the Minnesota Lynx, body of work all season and how they’ve been winning games that lands the Mercury at No. 1 this week.
The Phoenix Mercury have played most of their games without Kahleah Copper this season and for many games, have played with only one of Alyssa Thomas or Satou Sabally in the lineup. To be tied for the second best record in the league having to play under those circumstances would drastically hinder most teams, but not the Phoenix Mercury. They just keep finding ways to win.
On Wednesday the Mercury played the Lynx for the third time this season. The Lynx won their two earlier meetings, but Napheesa Collier missed their first matchup and from Phoenix’s end, Thomas and Copper missed both meetings between the two teams earlier this season. For their third meeting, the Mercury were shorthanded again with Copper and Sabally out due to injuries. A loss to the team with the best record in the league and leading MVP candidate, Napheesa Collier, would have been understandable, but the Mercury’s MVP, Alyssa Thomas, had different plans. With a career-high 29 points, Thomas led the shorthanded Mercury to an impressive 79-71 win over the Lynx, handing them (at that time) just their third loss of the season.
Elite play is just routine for Alyssa Thomas 🗣️— WNBA (@WNBA) July 9, 2025
From triple-doubles to career-highs, AT powered Phoenix in a BIG TIME win over top-seeded Minnesota:
29 PTS (career-high)
8 REB
5 AST#WelcometotheW pic.twitter.com/zzhW1f8yrl
It should be noted that the Mercury recently signed DeWanna Bonner, and in light of recent injuries to Copper and Sabally, Bonner’s addition came right on time. She’s been critical in their last two wins, particularly on Monday against the Golden State Valkyries where she contributed 22 points and 11 rebounds off the bench.
DeWanna Bonner and Alyssa Thomas put up huge double-double performances to lift the @PhoenixMercury past the Valkyries! 👏— WNBA (@WNBA) July 15, 2025
DB: 22 PTS, 11 REB, 3 3PM
AT: 17 PTS, 6 REB, 11 AST, GAME-WINNING FT#WelcometotheW pic.twitter.com/UOvHZrjWJd
The Mercury have beaten the shorthanded Liberty twice this year, but Phoenix was also shorthanded in one of those meetings. Combined with their most recent win over the Lynx (plus a recent stretch of losses for the Lynx) and the longest win streak in the league, the Mercury are worthy of getting the No. 1 spot this week.
Minnesota Lynx (19-4) | Prior Rank: 1 - The Minnesota Lynx are number one in the standings and have the best record in the WNBA by a 3.5-game margin, but they do drop to the second spot this week. In week 9, they actually had a losing record. They went 1-2 losing to both the Phoenix Mercury and Chicago Sky. Their only win was to the Sparks, a team that is several games below .500.
In a rematch with the Sky on Monday, the Lynx beat Chicago 91-78, which means they are 2-2 in their last 4 games. Conversely, the Mercury are 3-1 in their last 4 games, which includes a win over the Lynx, and are currently on a three-game winning streak. The Lynx and Mercury will face off for their final matchup of the season on Wednesday. That matchup will likely have implications for next week’s power rankings, but with their recent play, the Lynx fall one spot to No. 2.
New York Liberty (14-6) | Prior Rank: 5 - The Liberty move up two spots to third this week. They were a perfect 2-0 in Week 9. The wins didn’t come easy, but with a near triple double, Sabrina Ionescu led the way for New York in their win over the Las Vegas Aces.
Sabrina Ionescu put on an ABSOLUTE SHOW in the @nyliberty's win over the Aces! 🌟— WNBA (@WNBA) July 9, 2025
28 PTS
8 REB
8 AST
2 STL
1 BLK#WelcometotheW pic.twitter.com/PphihVHKpq
In their matchup with the Atlanta Dream, the Liberty had to overcome a 19-point deficit to secure the win. Leonie Fiebich shot lights out with 21 points (8-9 from the field), including four made threes. Breanna Stewart also chipped in with 18 points and 10 rebounds. Both players were terrific defensively. The double-double was Breanna Stewart’s fourth on the season. For this year, when she tallies a double-double, the Liberty have been undefeated.
The Liberty are undefeated when Breanna Stewart records a double-double this season. Let’s see if the streak continues.— NYLFTV (@NYLibertyFanTV) July 13, 2025
Her 40th dbl-dbl of her Liberty career 🗽
The champs haven’t looked like the juggernaut that we know them to be, but they seem to have steadied the ship, which is why they land at No. 3 this week.
Tier 2: Potential Contenders
Seattle Storm (13-9) | Prior Rank: 4 - The Seattle Storm will hold on to the fourth spot for another week. They went 1-2 in week 9, beating the Connecticut Sun, but also giving the Sun their third win of the season. They also lost at home to the Washington Mystics.
The Storm’s game on Wednesday against the Sun was a morning game in Connecticut. Mercury Head Coach, Nate Tibbetts, criticized the league’s scheduling of an early game for a West Coast team that had to travel across the country to play in.
Phoenix Mercury coach Nate Tibbetts said it was “poor on the league’s part” to make the Seattle Storm have to travel to Connecticut and play at 8 a.m. PDT this morning.— Desert Wave Media (@DesertWaveCo) July 9, 2025
“I don’t think that’s right or real. To me that’s a scheduling loss.”#WNBA pic.twitter.com/OROfqaCF6f
Despite what Tibbetts described as a “scheduling loss” for Seattle, it’s this type of inconsistent play that gives pause to classifying them as a true contender. There may be a fatigue factor at play for Seattle. Their three All-Stars tally some of the most minutes played. Two of those stars, Skylar Diggins and Nneka Ogwumike, are 34 and 35, respectively.
Gabby Williams is *2nd* in the WNBA in minutes played (745)— christan (no i), ß (@ChristanWNBA) July 14, 2025
Skylar Diggins is *3rd* at 717
Nneka Ogwumike is *6th* at 688
Ezi Magbegor is 22nd at 609
Erica Wheeler is 26th at 596
Alysha Clark is 60th at 402
Have to wonder how much of this is self-inflicted. https://t.co/AEF9Vm6frJ
Notwithstanding the inconsistencies, Seattle is still 4th in the standings. It’s truly a pick’em between the Storm and Atlanta Dream, but with one more win on the season for Seattle and taking into account that Atlanta has the longer losing streak, Seattle will keep the No. 4 spot for now.
Atlanta Dream (12-9) | Prior Rank: 3 - The Atlanta Dream are on a two-game losing streak and similar to the Storm, went 1-2 during week 9. Also similar to the Storm, the Dream have been inconsistent. Unlike the Storm, the Dream have been managing some player absences. Additionally, the Dream really struggle to close games and/or maintain big leads. In their two games against New York this season, the Dream built sizable leads and squandered them.
The Dream are in the middle of a tough six-game road schedule. It will be interrupted by the All-Star break, but they won’t have a home game until the end of July. They will also be without the services of Rhyne Howard for at least the remainder of July.
Rhyne Howard has been diagnosed with a left knee injury sustained during a July 11 game.— Meghan L. Hall (@ItsMeghanLHall) July 14, 2025
Howard will sidelined for the remainder of July and is expected to make a full recovery.
A timeline for her return will be provided by the team when appropriate.
The Dream do have the fifth best record in the league and are currently only a half game behind the Storm in the standings. With the longer losing streak, they fall to No. 5.
Tier 3: In the Mix
Indiana Fever (11-10) | Prior Rank: 7 - The Fever went 2-1 in week 9. It’s no coincidence that their recent record to put them back over .500 coincided with Caitlin Clark’s return from a groin injury.
In their last two wins, the Fever’s offense has been humming. In the first half of their most recent matchup with the Dallas Wings, they scored 64 points, which is the most by any team in a half this season. It was a continuation of their game against Atlanta where they scored 59 points in the second half.
Indiana’s 123 comes from the 2H vs. ATL and the 1H vs. DAL, so two separate games.— Pat Boylan Fever/Pacers (@PatBoylanPacers) July 13, 2025
Some context: 123 is the most points ever scored in a non-OT WNBA game.
It’s been a historic last 40 minutes for the Fever.
Caitlin Clark recorded a double-double in the Fever’s win over Dallas. She put on a passing clinic with 13 assists and took care of the ball with only two turnovers. Her defensive effort was also very notable with 5 steals and 1 block, which really helped the Fever’s transition offense. When the Fever are playing like this, they look very dangerous and are tough to beat. It’s also why they move up two spots to No. 6.
Washington Mystics (11-10) | Prior Rank: 9 - The Mystics went a perfect 3-0 in week 9 beating the Chicago Sky, Las Vegas Aces and Seattle Storm. The margin of victory was two points in the Sky and Aces matchups and against Seattle, the Mystics won by 5 points. Executing in close games has been the Mystics’ Achilles heel most of the season, but they appear to be turning it around which has resulted in them moving up in the standings with an above .500 record. Their rookies also continue to shine and contribute to winning in the process, which is why the Mystics jump two spots this week to No. 7.
HISTORY MADE BY KIKI IRIAFEN 📚— WNBA (@WNBA) July 14, 2025
She passes Chamique Holdsclaw (6) with her 7th double-double for the most by a rookie in @WashMystics franchise history, recording 10 PTS and 10 REB in the win over Seattle!#WelcometotheW pic.twitter.com/g8hrd55l4q
Golden State Valkyries (10-11) | Prior Rank: 6 - The Valkyries drop another two spots this week. They are 1-3 in their last four games. Three of the four were road games, and their one win came against the Indiana Fever, who they’ve now beaten twice this season. Their losses came against the Dream, Aces and Mercury (at home).
It should be noted that the losses to the Aces and Mercury were by a combined total of three points. These were games the Valkyries could have won, but they didn’t. The Valkyries are a tough matchup for any team that plays them. More wins will come, but their recent slide lands them at No. 8 this week.
Las Vegas Aces (10-11) | Prior Rank: 8 - The Aces fall another spot to No. 9 this week. While they did get back in the win column on Saturday with their win over the Valkyries, they went 1-2 in week 9. Granted, the two losses were games mostly played without A’ja Wilson due to a sprained right wrist, their one win, which Wilson returned from injury for, felt more like survival. They outlasted the Valkyries. And while a win is a win, the process to getting that win cannot be ignored.
Wilson and Jackie Young were responsible for 64 of the team’s 104 points. They allowed their opponent 102 points. Their defense still leaves much to be desired. The good news is that despite managing a wrist injury, A’ja Wilson, was incredibly dominant and efficient. In the first half alone, she scored 25 points on 10-12 from the field and collected 8 rebounds to go along with it. She would finish the game with 34 points and 16 rebounds and stuffed the stat sheet all around.
A’ja Wilson went FULL BEAST MODE vs. the Valkyries:— WNBA (@WNBA) July 12, 2025
♠️ 34 points
♠️ 16 boards
♠️ 4 assists
♠️ 2 blocks
Nothing but buckets and dominance all game long, in her 3rd 30 point game this season! 🔥#WelcometotheW pic.twitter.com/PTDV1qhzcA
The Valkyries got the nod over the Aces this week despite identical records because in their two head-to-head matchups, the Valkyries won in a blowout and lost by one point in the other. They’ve been the more consistent team in their two meetings. Also, the Aces currently have a negative Net Rating, whereas the Valkryries are still in the positive. For now, the Aces slide and land at No. 9.
Tier 4: Rebuilding
Chicago Sky (7-14) | Prior Rank: 11 - The Sky move up to No. 10 this week. Even though they lost on Monday to the Lynx, during week 9, they went 2-1 beating the Dallas Wings and Minnesota Lynx. Their sole loss in week 9 was a two-point loss to the Mystics.
Obviously their signature win of the week and season was their 87-81 victory over the Lynx. The Sky received contributions from multiple players in that game. Ariel Atkins led the team in scoring with 27 points. Both Kamilla Cardoso and Angel Reese notched triple doubles. Plus, Rachel Banham shot well from the arc to help the Chicago Sky win their first game this season against a team with a winning record.
Kamilla Cardoso & Angel Reese have the 10th most double-doubles by a duo in the same game in WNBA history. pic.twitter.com/FnJaOk3TYI— Real Sports (@realapp_) July 12, 2025
With a statement win, plus a head-to-head winning record against the Sparks this season, the Sky get the nod over the Sparks in this week’s rankings.
Los Angeles Sparks (7-14) | Prior Rank: 10 - The Sparks went 1-1 in week 9, losing to the Minnesota Lynx and beating the Connecticut Sun 92-88. It’s been reported that Cameron Brink could return before the end of July. That is welcome news for the Sparks who continue to struggle stacking wins. For now, they land at No. 11 this week.
Exclusive: Cameron Brink held her own personal half court 5 on 5 practice session after LA Sparks practice Saturday morning.— John W. Davis (@johnwdavis) July 12, 2025
Sparks coach Lynne Roberts is hopeful Brink will return to action before the end of July. pic.twitter.com/z1FohQiYqe
Dallas Wings (6-16) | Prior Rank: 12 - The Dallas Wings went 0-3 in week 9. All double-digit losses. It just was not a good week for the Wings. There was a lot of hype around their matchup with the Fever on Sunday, but after the first quarter, the Fever ran away with the game.
A bright spot is that Paige Bueckers continues to play well. The first-time All-Star scored 21 points notching her 8th 20-point game of the season. And while the game didn’t live up to the billing, it did average 2.1 million viewers.
MILLIONS tuned in to see the first WNBA meeting between Caitlin Clark and Paige Bueckers 🔥 pic.twitter.com/IoykrAX82S— Yahoo Sports (@YahooSports) July 15, 2025
With the second worst record in the league and a three-game losing streak, the Wings will land the No. 12 spot for another week.
Connecticut Sun (3-18) | Prior Rank: 13 - The Connecticut Sun won their third game of the season, which was a big win for them since it came against the Seattle Storm. Tina Charles just would not allow the team to lose. In a vintage double-double game, Charles scored 29 points and grabbed 11 rebounds. Four players scored in double digits, including Jacy Sheldon and rookie, Saniya Rivers, but contributions came from most of the roster.
While the Sun did lose their other two games in week 9, it’s been a better showing for them of late. Their game on Sunday which resulted in a four-point loss to the Sparks went down to the wire. Saniya Rivers scored a career-high 20 points in the loss. With the worst record in the league, they will still rank No. 13 but things are looking up for the Sun.
🚨 New career high for Niya 🚨— Connecticut Sun (@ConnecticutSun) July 14, 2025
20 PTS // 6 REB // 3 STL // 1 BLK#BringTheHeat | #CTSun pic.twitter.com/gOQ5WVz7Ag