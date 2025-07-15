2025 WNBA Power Rankings (Week 9): Mercury lap Lynx; Liberty looking up; Fever catch fire

Phoenix Mercury (14-6) | Prior Rank: 2 - It may be a bit premature, but the Mercury grab the top spot in this week’s rankings. They are currently on a three-game winning streak, but it’s their most recent win against the Minnesota Lynx, body of work all season and how they’ve been winning games that lands the Mercury at No. 1 this week.

The Phoenix Mercury have played most of their games without Kahleah Copper this season and for many games, have played with only one of Alyssa Thomas or Satou Sabally in the lineup. To be tied for the second best record in the league having to play under those circumstances would drastically hinder most teams, but not the Phoenix Mercury. They just keep finding ways to win.

On Wednesday the Mercury played the Lynx for the third time this season. The Lynx won their two earlier meetings, but Napheesa Collier missed their first matchup and from Phoenix’s end, Thomas and Copper missed both meetings between the two teams earlier this season. For their third meeting, the Mercury were shorthanded again with Copper and Sabally out due to injuries. A loss to the team with the best record in the league and leading MVP candidate, Napheesa Collier, would have been understandable, but the Mercury’s MVP, Alyssa Thomas, had different plans. With a career-high 29 points, Thomas led the shorthanded Mercury to an impressive 79-71 win over the Lynx, handing them (at that time) just their third loss of the season.

Elite play is just routine for Alyssa Thomas 🗣️



From triple-doubles to career-highs, AT powered Phoenix in a BIG TIME win over top-seeded Minnesota:



29 PTS (career-high)

8 REB

5 AST#WelcometotheW pic.twitter.com/zzhW1f8yrl — WNBA (@WNBA) July 9, 2025

It should be noted that the Mercury recently signed DeWanna Bonner, and in light of recent injuries to Copper and Sabally, Bonner’s addition came right on time. She’s been critical in their last two wins, particularly on Monday against the Golden State Valkyries where she contributed 22 points and 11 rebounds off the bench.

DeWanna Bonner and Alyssa Thomas put up huge double-double performances to lift the @PhoenixMercury past the Valkyries! 👏



DB: 22 PTS, 11 REB, 3 3PM

AT: 17 PTS, 6 REB, 11 AST, GAME-WINNING FT#WelcometotheW pic.twitter.com/UOvHZrjWJd — WNBA (@WNBA) July 15, 2025

The Mercury have beaten the shorthanded Liberty twice this year, but Phoenix was also shorthanded in one of those meetings. Combined with their most recent win over the Lynx (plus a recent stretch of losses for the Lynx) and the longest win streak in the league, the Mercury are worthy of getting the No. 1 spot this week.

