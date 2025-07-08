2025 WNBA Power Rankings (Week 8): Storm surge; Lynx rebound from Commissioner’s Cup loss

The Minnesota Lynx may have lost the Commissioner’s Cup to the Indiana Fever, but right now, it’s them and then every other team. The Seattle Storm are working their way up the rankings, while teams like the Los Angeles Sparks, Chicago Sky and Dallas Wings shuffle spots at the bottom.

Between the Commissioner’s Cup and All-Star announcements, it was another busy week in the WNBA, and with another week, comes updated power rankings.

These rankings reflect where each WNBA team stands after week eight of the 2025 season. Teams are ranked 1-13 and are grouped by tiers.

Past Rankings: Preseason, Week 1, Week 2, Week 3, Week 4, Week 5, Week 6, Week 7

Minnesota Lynx (17-2) | Prior Rank: 1 - The Minnesota Lynx played 4 games last week, which included the 2025 Commissioner’s Cup, a game that they loss. But since the Cup doesn’t count towards the regular season standings, the Lynx were a perfect 3-0 in week 8, which includes a gritty, come-from-behind win over the Chicago Sky on the second night of a back-to-back. All the Minnesota Lynx do is win, and they were rewarded with two All-Stars, Napheesa Collier and Courtney Williams, as a result. They will also grab the top spot in these power rankings for the third week in a row.

New York is 2-4 in their last six games. In week 8, they went 1-1 with the Los Angeles Sparks and Seattle Storm, and they had to overcome a deficit to beat the Sparks. Fortunately for New York their next six games are at home, where both of their All-Stars, Sabrina Ionescu and Breanna Stewart, typically play very well. Hopefully, they can use home court to their advantage to steady the ship, but with so many losses recently, they fall to fifth this week.

New York Liberty (12-6) | Prior Rank: 4 - While New York has a half game lead over both Atlanta and Seattle for third in the standings, they will fall another spot this week to No. 5. Even with the return of Leonie Fiebich to the lineup, the Liberty are losing at a faster rate than they are winning in the last few weeks and that’s largely due to the loss of Jonquel Jones, who is not expected to return to play until after the WNBA All-Star break because of a right ankle injury.

It’s worth noting that in their matchups with both the Mercury and Dream, both opponents were missing at least one star player, while Seattle had their three recently named All-Stars (Skylar Diggins, Nneka Ogwumike and Gabby Williams) all available to them. Seattle can only play who is in front of them, but it’s important context for assessing how to rank these teams against one another. With that context, Seattle will still move up two spots this week to No. 4, but they won’t overtake Atlanta (same record) or Phoenix (one-game lead in the standings ) just yet.

Seattle Storm (12-7) | Prior Rank: 6 - The Seattle Storm bounced back from their blowout loss to the Golden State Valkyries by going 2-0 in week 8. Those two wins came against the shorthanded Atlanta Dream, who were without Rhyne Howard and the New York Liberty who were missing Jonquel Jones. The Storm’s record this season against the two teams ranked immediately ahead them is 2-1 versus Phoenix and a 1-1 split with Atlanta.

Atlanta Dream (12-7) | Prior Rank: 3 - The Dream are 1-1 in their last two home games with a one-point loss to the Seattle Storm and a win over the Golden State Valkyries. The Dream were without Rhyne Howard for their matchup with the Storm, but a familiar foe is why they lost that game. They have not been able to consistently overcome their late game execution issues in close games. Against the the Valkyries on Monday, they did, and it resulted in a win. The Dream and Storm have identical records and they have split their head-to-head matchups this season. The Storm do have the most recent win, but Atlanta was missing one of their two All-Stars, Rhyne Howard (Allisha Gray being the other). More importantly, while Seattle and Atlanta are nearly tied in Defensive Rating (99.7 and 99.9 respectively), the Dream have a better Offensive and overall Net Rating (6.6 as compared to 3.9). For now, that’s enough for Atlanta to edge out Seattle for No. 3 this week.

Golden State Valkyries (9-9) | Prior Rank: 5 - The Valkyries drop one spot this week after losing two games in a row. They are in the middle of a four-game road trip, in which they have started 0-2. The Valkyries have a much better home than road record. Of their nine wins this season, only two have occurred on the road, both against the Los Angeles Sparks. The Valkyries will likely need their sole All-Star, Kayla Thornton, to go to another level for them on the road because if that trend continues, they could be in for a tough stretch, as they only have two games at home between now and August 3. The Valkyries are in a three-way tie for the sixth best record in the WNBA with the Indiana Fever and Las Vegas Aces. Since they have beaten both teams in their head-to-head matchups, they will get the No. 6 spot this week.

Indiana Fever (9-9) | Prior Rank: 8 - The Fever played three games during week 8, which includes a win in the Commissioner's Cup, and went 2-1. Unfortunately for them, the Cup does not count towards standings, so they are still .500 on the season. However, it will be considered for purposes of these rankings. The Fever went into Minnesota, without the services of Caitlin Clark, and beat the best team in the WNBA on their home court. Couple that with finally getting their first win over the Las Vegas Aces since 2020, in dominant fashion, and snapping a 16-game losing streak and that's how they end up ahead of the Aces this week at No. 7. Also, there is more good news for the Fever. Even though fellow All-Stars, Aliyah Boston and Kelsey Mitchell, have been holding it down for the Fever during her absence, their All-Star Captain, Caitlin Clark, is expected to return to play from a groin injury for their matchup on Wednesday with the Golden State Valkyries.

