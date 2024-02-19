 Skip navigation
Facundo Díaz Acosta wins his first title at Argentina Open

  
Published February 19, 2024 07:41 AM
ATP 250 Argentina Open 2024 - Final Day

BUENOS AIRES, ARGENTINA - FEBRUARY 18: Facundo Diaz Acosta of Argentina reacts in the Final singles match against Nicolas Jarry of Chile during the final day of the ATP 250 Argentina Open 2024 at Buenos Aires Lawn Tennis Club on February 18, 2024 in Buenos Aires, Argentina. (Photo by Marcelo Endelli/Getty Images)

Getty Images

BUENOS AIRES, Argentina (AP) — Wild card Facundo Díaz Acosta won his first ATP singles title on Sunday by beating Chile’s Nicolás Jarry 6-3, 6-4 in the final of the clay-court Argentina Open.

The ATP said that the 23-year-old Argentine became only the second left-handed champion — after Rafael Nadal — at the Buenos Aires tournament.

Díaz Acosta began the week with a career-high ranking of 87. He is set to rise to No. 59 when the rankings are released Monday.

“This is yet to sink in,” Díaz Acosta told raucous fans. “I have dreamed about this moment for a long time, working with my team and having my family to back me. It is a dream come true that this happened in Argentina.”

Third-seeded Jarry was chasing his fourth ATP title.

Díaz Acosta’s victory was easier than expected against Jarry, who struggled to compete after beating defending champion Carlos Alcaraz in the semifinals.

Alcaraz is now set to compete at the Rio Open in Brazil, also on clay, which he won in 2022.