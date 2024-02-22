How to watch WWE Elimination Chamber 2024: Date, start time, streaming info, match card

This year, the road to WrestleMania goes through Perth, Australia, as WWE heads down under for Elimination Chamber this Saturday at 5 a.m. ET, streaming live exclusively on Peacock.

A world championship opportunity at WrestleMania XL is up for grabs in the men’s and women’s Elimination Chamber match. Both matches feature star-studded fields stacked with former world champions and some of WWE’s most promising up-and-coming Superstars.

How does the Elimination Chamber work?

An Elimination Chamber match begins with two Superstars in the ring, which is surrounded by a large, unforgiving chain-linked steel dome. Four other competitors are enclosed in their own respective plexiglass pods. At equal intervals, the door to one pod opens, allowing another competitor to join the bout. When a Superstar is pinned or submits, they are eliminated and must exit the Chamber. The last Superstar remaining wins.

All eyes will surely be on Australia native Rhea Ripley, as she looks to continue her dominant run as world champion at home against Nia Jax. The winner will face the winner of the women’s Elimination Chamber match at WrestleMania XL, which will be held on April 6 and 7 in Philadelphia and stream live exclusively on Peacock.

Elsewhere on the card, Rhodes and Rollins will appear on “The Grayson Waller Effect,” where they will presumably address their potential partnership ahead of “The American Nightmare’s” main event rematch against Roman Reigns at WrestleMania XL.

How to watch 2024 WWE Elimination Chamber

Date: Saturday, February 24



Time: 5 a.m. ET / 2 a.m. PT



Location: Optus Stadium (Perth, Australia)



Streaming: Peacock

2024 Elimination Chamber match card*

WWE Women’s World Championship

Rhea Ripley (c) vs. Nia Jax

Women’s Elimination Chamber match

Winner receives Women’s World Championship Match at WrestleMania XL

Becky Lynch vs. Bianca Belair vs. Liv Morgan vs. Naomi vs. Tiffany Stratton vs. Raquel Rodriguez

Men’s Elimination Chamber match

Winner faces Seth “Freakin” Rollins for World Heavyweight Championship at WrestleMania XL

Drew McIntyre vs. Randy Orton vs. Bobby Lashley vs. LA Knight vs. Kevin Owens vs. Logan Paul

Undisputed WWE Tag Team Championship

Finn Bálor and Damian Priest (c) vs. Pete Dunne and Tyler Bate

“The Grayson Waller Effect” with special guests Seth “Freakin” Rollins and Cody Rhodes

*Card subject to change

When is WrestleMania XL?

Date: Saturday, April 6 and Sunday, April 7

Time: 7 p.m. ET / 4 p.m. PT

Location: Lincoln Financial Field (Philadelphia)

Streaming: Peacock

Did you know?

Randy Orton is set to make his ninth appearance in the Elimination Chamber, the most by any Superstar in WWE history. Liv Morgan holds the women’s record with four appearances and is set to make her fifth this Saturday.

