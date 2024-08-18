Kasia Niewiadoma wins Tour de France Femmes by 4 seconds overall after Alpe d’Huez thriller

 Skip navigation
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

Image for https://images.rivals.com/image/upload/f_auto,q_auto,t_hero_desktop/hjvf78xztzzbp40h1bsy
Rivals Rankings Week: Who should be No. 1 in the 2026 Rivals250?
  • Staff, Rivals.com
    ,
  • Staff, Rivals.com
    ,
Image for https://images.rivals.com/image/upload/f_auto,q_auto,t_hero_desktop/k0kufocgmiyw8fkscmjw
Comparing five-star QBs in the 2025 Rivals250 to NFL standouts
  • Adam Gorney, National Recruiting Director
    ,
  • Adam Gorney, National Recruiting Director
    ,
MLB: San Diego Padres at New York Mets
Mets right fielder Starling Marte returns after he was sidelined by a bone bruise

Top Clips

nbc_pl_lowedown_240818.jpg
Lowe Down: Villa will finish in the PL’s top four
nbc_pl_pepintv_240818.jpg
Guardiola: Win against Chelsea was ‘unbelievable’
nbc_pl_mcchepostgameintv_240818.jpg
Man City showed ‘hunger’ in win v. Chelsea

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

Image for https://images.rivals.com/image/upload/f_auto,q_auto,t_hero_desktop/hjvf78xztzzbp40h1bsy
Rivals Rankings Week: Who should be No. 1 in the 2026 Rivals250?
  • Staff, Rivals.com
    ,
  • Staff, Rivals.com
    ,
Image for https://images.rivals.com/image/upload/f_auto,q_auto,t_hero_desktop/k0kufocgmiyw8fkscmjw
Comparing five-star QBs in the 2025 Rivals250 to NFL standouts
  • Adam Gorney, National Recruiting Director
    ,
  • Adam Gorney, National Recruiting Director
    ,
MLB: San Diego Padres at New York Mets
Mets right fielder Starling Marte returns after he was sidelined by a bone bruise

Top Clips

nbc_pl_lowedown_240818.jpg
Lowe Down: Villa will finish in the PL’s top four
nbc_pl_pepintv_240818.jpg
Guardiola: Win against Chelsea was ‘unbelievable’
nbc_pl_mcchepostgameintv_240818.jpg
Man City showed ‘hunger’ in win v. Chelsea

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up

Kasia Niewiadoma wins Tour de France Femmes by 4 seconds overall after Alpe d’Huez thriller

  
Published August 18, 2024 01:59 PM
CYCLING-TDF-2024-WOMEN-STAGE8-PODIUM

Canyon//SRAM Racing team’s Polish rider Katarzyna Niewiadoma celebrates on the podium wearing the overall leader’s yellow jersey after winning the third edition of the Women’s Tour de France cycling race and competing in the 8th and last stage of the Women’s Tour de France cycling race, a 149.9 km between Le Grand Bornand and the Alpe d’Huez, in L’Alpe d’Huez, south-eastern France, on August 18, 2024. (Photo by JULIEN DE ROSA / AFP) (Photo by JULIEN DE ROSA/AFP via Getty Images)

AFP via Getty Images

ALPE D’HUEZ, France — Polish rider Kasia Niewiadoma did just enough in a thrilling battle with rival Demi Vollering on the iconic Alpe d’Huez to win the women’s Tour de France by four seconds overall.

Vollering was part of a breakaway Sunday with fellow Dutch rider Pauliena Rooijakkers after the Col du Glandon. She accelerated powerfully in the final stretch to win the eighth and final stage.

But Niewiadoma finished fourth to narrowly clinch her first Tour title, with an overall time of 24 hours, 36 minutes, 7 seconds.