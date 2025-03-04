Guardians' Bazzana has high expectations in Year 1

Skip navigation
Search Query
Submit Search
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
Men’s College Basketball
Horse Racing
Top News
Rangers’ Adolis Garcia to undergo MRI after feeling pain in left oblique
Associated Press
,
Associated Press
,
How to watch 2025 Atlantic 10 women’s basketball tournament: Schedule, bracket, streaming info, history
NBC Sports Staff
,
NBC Sports Staff
,
Fantasy Baseball Sleeper Relievers: Calvin Faucher, Seth Halvorsen among names to know for 2025
James Schiano
,
James Schiano
,
Top Clips
How Tiger ‘separated himself’ during 2000 season
Ko playing with ‘new sense of freedom’ in 2025
Miguel’s FIBA experience elevating UMD basketball
Trending Teams
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees
All Sports
All Sports
NFL
MLB
NBA
NHL
Soccer
Motors
NASCAR
College Football
Olympics
Golf
Fantasy Sports
WNBA
Men’s College Basketball
Women’s College Basketball
Paralympics
Tennis
Horse Racing
Cycling
On Her Turf
Figure Skating
Dog Show
Rugby
Navy All-American Bowl
World Wrestling Entertainment
Rotoworld
Rotoworld
Fantasy Home
Betting Home
Fantasy Football
Football Player News
Matthew Berry
Fantasy Baseball
Baseball Player News
Fantasy Basketball
Basketball Player News
PFT
Golf Channel
Watch
Podcasts
Peacock
Betting Home
Milan Cortina 2026 Olympics
Telemundo Deportes
GolfNow
GolfPass
NBC Sports NOW
SportsEngine
NBC Sports Press Box
Search Query
Submit Search
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
Men’s College Basketball
Horse Racing
Top News
Rangers’ Adolis Garcia to undergo MRI after feeling pain in left oblique
Associated Press
,
Associated Press
,
How to watch 2025 Atlantic 10 women’s basketball tournament: Schedule, bracket, streaming info, history
NBC Sports Staff
,
NBC Sports Staff
,
Fantasy Baseball Sleeper Relievers: Calvin Faucher, Seth Halvorsen among names to know for 2025
James Schiano
,
James Schiano
,
Top Clips
How Tiger ‘separated himself’ during 2000 season
Ko playing with ‘new sense of freedom’ in 2025
Miguel’s FIBA experience elevating UMD basketball
Trending Teams
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees
All Sports
NFL
MLB
NBA
NHL
Soccer
Motors
NASCAR
College Football
Olympics
Golf
Fantasy Sports
WNBA
Men’s College Basketball
Women’s College Basketball
Paralympics
Tennis
Horse Racing
Cycling
On Her Turf
Figure Skating
Dog Show
Rugby
Navy All-American Bowl
World Wrestling Entertainment
Rotoworld
Fantasy Home
Betting Home
Fantasy Football
Football Player News
Matthew Berry
Fantasy Baseball
Baseball Player News
Fantasy Basketball
Basketball Player News
PFT
Golf Channel
Watch
Podcasts
Favorites
Favorites
Profile
Peacock
Betting Home
Milan Cortina 2026 Olympics
Telemundo Deportes
GolfNow
GolfPass
NBC Sports NOW
SportsEngine
NBC Sports Press Box
Profile
Login or Create Profile
Profile
Login or Create Profile
Favorites
Menu
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up
Watch Now
Guardians' Bazzana has high expectations in Year 1
March 4, 2025 12:50 PM
Guardians' No. 1 draft pick Travis Bazzana chats with Eric Samulski about his personal goals for spring training, making the most of every opportunity, and his areas of focus in 2025.
Close Ad
Add favorite players, teams, and leagues with an NBCUniversal Profile
Continue