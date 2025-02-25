 Skip navigation
Former Tour de France champion Egan Bernal breaks collarbone at race in Spain

  
Published February 24, 2025 07:49 PM
MADRID — Former Tour de France winner Egan Bernal broke his collarbone in a crash during a race in Spain, his team said Monday.

The 28-year-old Colombian cyclist was hospitalized after the incident at the Jaén Paraíso Interior Classic, held in Andalusia.

“Following a thorough assessment at the hospital this evening after his crash at Clasica Jaen, Egan has been diagnosed with a fractured clavicle,” British team INEOS Grenadiers said in a statement. “He will remain under the expert care of our medical team, and a comprehensive recovery plan will be implemented to support his return to training and racing.”

Earlier this month, Bernal won his first race since a career-threatening accident in training in 2022. The victory came in the national time trial championship in his native Colombia.

Bernal became a cycling star in 2019 when he won the Tour at age 22. He was the first South American winner of cycling’s most prestigious race.

The Colombian added the Giro d’Italia crown in 2021, but months later he was badly injured when he crashed into a parked bus while training in Bogota. He suffered multiple injuries, including fracturing his right femur, right kneecap, several ribs and vertebrae as well as enduring a punctured lung and chest trauma.