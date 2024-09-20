Northwestern Wildcats vs Washington Huskies prediction: Odds, expert picks, player news, and stats for Week 4

The Northwestern Wildcats and Washington Huskies are set to ignite their Big 10 Conference season with their first conference game this weekend in Seattle, Washington.

This game marks a significant milestone for the Huskies as it’s their first-ever Big 10 game after leaving the Pac-12 in the offseason.

It will be the fourth meeting between the two sides, the first since 1984. Northwestern failed to win any of the previous three and as 10-point underdogs this season, they have a huge mountain to climb to claim their first-ever victory over the Huskies.

Washington is ushering in a new era as Jedd Fisch takes the reins as head coach, succeeding Kalen DeBoer. With most of the staff moving to Tuscaloosa, Alabama, and the arrival of Mississippi State transfer Will Rogers, the Huskies are gearing up for a fresh start against their first Big 10 opponent.

Both fan bases will be highly anticipating the game as each team looks to build its identity through conference play. This game could be crucial in shaping the rest of the season.

NBC Sports has all the latest info and analysis you need, including how to tune in for kickoff, odds from BetMGM, player news and updates, and of course our predictions and best bets for the game from our staff of experts.

Bet the Edge is your source for all things sports betting. Get all of Jay Croucher and Drew Dinsick’s insights weekdays at 6AM ET right here or wherever you get your favorite podcasts.

Game details & how to watch Wildcats vs. Huskies Saturday

● Date: Saturday, September 21, 2024

● Time: 7:00 PM EST

● Site: Husky Stadium

● City: Seattle, WA

● TV/Streaming: FS1

Game odds for Northwestern vs. Washington

● Moneyline : Northwestern +320, Washington -400

● Spread : Washington -10.5

● Total : 42.5

*odds courtesy of BetMGM

College Football talk is taking over Bet the Edge every Thursday throughout the season. Bet the EDGE is your source for all things sports betting. Get all of Vaughn Dalzell, Eric Froton, and Brad Thomas’ insights Thursdays at 6AM ET right here or wherever you get your favorite podcasts.

NBC Sports Bet Best Bets for Northwestern vs. Washington

“The UNDER is the move here. Northwestern’s defense is surprisingly very talented, but their run-first offense leaves little to be desired. They are 126th in EPA/Rush and just 109th in net points per drive. They are punting more than they are scoring. With the lack of success on the ground and on 1st and 2nd down, they will struggle to put up points this week. Under, both teams struggle to score.”

From the Trading Desk at BetMGM courtesy of John Ewing: Week 4 Highlights

“USC-Michigan and Tennessee-Oklahoma are going to have the most action on Saturday. The book is going to need both dogs here. Michigan and Oklahoma could determine our whole Saturday.” - Seamus Magee, Trading Manager, BetMGM

Most bet Overs (tickets)



Illinois-Nebraska 42.5 Marshall-Ohio State 52.5 Baylor-Colorado 50.5

Most bet Unders (tickets)



Tennessee-Oklahoma 57.5 USC-Michigan 44 NC State-Clemson 44.5

Most bet underdogs to win (tickets)



Michigan +170 Illinois +260 Oklahoma +225

Listen to the B1G Talk podcast with Todd Blackledge and Noah Eagle for the most compelling storylines across all of college football, with the biggest teams on the rise and the latest rankings!

The Quarterbacks for Northwestern and Washington

○ Wildcats: QB Mike Wright – Wright has thrown for 354 yards, 0 TDs and 1 INT. He’s added another 84 yards on the ground with 1 rushing TD.

○ Huskies: QB Will Rogers – Rogers has thrown for 825 yards, 6 TDs and 0 INTs.

Rotoworld has you covered with all the latest player news from the NFL and MLB. Check out the feed page right here on NBC Sports for headlines, injuries and transactions where you can filter by league, team, positions and news type!

Top betting trends & insights to know ahead of the Northwestern vs. Washington

· AJ Henning has 20 receptions, 188 yards, and 1 TD

· Washington is 1-2-0 against the spread this season

· Northwestern is 1-2-0 against the spread this season

· Washington has only turned the ball over one time this season

Follow our experts on socials to keep up with all the latest content from the staff:

- Vaughn Dalzell (@VmoneySports)

- Brad Thomas (@MrBradThomas)

- Jay Croucher (@croucherJD)

- Drew Dinsick (@whale_capper)

- Eric Froton (@CFFroton)