 Skip navigation
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

GOcUeaAaMAAe--Q.jpeg
Virginia, re-energized and tidy, sets 36-hole pace at NCAA Championship
KitchenAid Senior PGA Championship
Ernie Els, Greg Chalmers share lead entering final round at Senior PGA Championship
Charles Schwab Challenge - Round Three
Davis Riley leads Scottie Scheffler by four at somber Charles Schwab Challenge

Top Clips

nbc_moto_palanational_240525.jpg
Highlight: 2024 Pro Motocross Round 1, Fox Raceway
nbc_moto_lawenceintv_240525.jpg
Jett kept head down to extend win streak in Pala
nbc_moto_deeganintrv_240525.jpg
Deegan silences doubters after 250 sweep in Pala

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

GOcUeaAaMAAe--Q.jpeg
Virginia, re-energized and tidy, sets 36-hole pace at NCAA Championship
KitchenAid Senior PGA Championship
Ernie Els, Greg Chalmers share lead entering final round at Senior PGA Championship
Charles Schwab Challenge - Round Three
Davis Riley leads Scottie Scheffler by four at somber Charles Schwab Challenge

Top Clips

nbc_moto_palanational_240525.jpg
Highlight: 2024 Pro Motocross Round 1, Fox Raceway
nbc_moto_lawenceintv_240525.jpg
Jett kept head down to extend win streak in Pala
nbc_moto_deeganintrv_240525.jpg
Deegan silences doubters after 250 sweep in Pala

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up

Pogacar all but wins Giro d’Italia on debut with another stunning stage victory

  
Published May 25, 2024 09:28 PM
CYCLING-ITA-GIRO

Team UAE’s Slovenian rider Tadej Pogacar wearing the overall leader’s pink jersey lifts up with bicycle as he celebrates after crossing the finish line to win the 20th stage of the 107th Giro d’Italia cycling race, 184km between Alpago and Bassano del Grappa on May 25, 2024. (Photo by FABIO FERRARI / POOL / AFP) (Photo by FABIO FERRARI/POOL/AFP via Getty Images)

POOL/AFP via Getty Images

BASSANO DEL GRAPPA, Italy — Twenty down, one to go.

Two-time Tour de France champion Tadej Pogacar all but secured the Giro d’Italia on Saturday on his debut in the Italian grand tour.

Pocagar once again destroyed his rivals in the mountains to claim a sixth stage win out of 20 and extend his already considerable advantage to nearly 10 minutes overall.

He has only Sunday’s mainly ceremonial ride in Rome to confirm the triumph.

“I have never been in Rome before but I’m going to enjoy it for sure,” Pogacar said with a smile.

The Slovenian cycling star has dominated the Giro in style.

He was all smiles as he soloed to victory following an attack on Monte Grappa. The UAE Team Emirates rider sat up, waved to the crowds as they roared him on, stretched out his arms and bowed as he crossed the line.

Pogacar finished the 184-kilometer (114-mile) leg from Alpago to Bassano del Grappa 2 minutes, 7 seconds ahead of Valentin Paret-Peintre and Daniel Martinez.

That saw him extend his overall winning advantage to 9:56 over Martinez and 10:24 over third-placed Geraint Thomas.

Pogacar is attempting to the Giro-Tour double this year, a feat that hasn’t been achieved since 1998 by Marco Pantani.

“We had the pink jersey from stage 2, a lot of obligations every day, a lot of things to do all day … today was just another test before summer to see how it is,” Pogacar said.

“I wanted to finish the Giro with good mentality, good shape and I think I achieved that. I will enjoy after the Giro and then good preparation.”

Pogacar raised his pink bicycle above his head in celebration.

In all reality, the job was finished about a week ago, so dominant has Pogacar been in his first Giro.

He had said he wanted to win the penultimate stage and there was a feeling of inevitability when he set off less than a third of the way into the second ascent of the first-category climb to Monte Grappa.

There were 5.4 kilometers of the brutal climb remaining and Pogacar was 49 seconds behind leader Giulio Pellizzari, who has emerged as a potential future star at this race despite being the youngest in the Giro.

Pogacar caught Pellizzari within 800 meters and, cheered on by huge crowds and miles ahead of everyone else, he crested Monte Grappa with a lead of 1:35 before stretching that on the mostly downhill finish.

The race will transfer to Rome for the largely processional 125-kilometer (78-mile) final leg through the streets of the capital, ending near the Colosseum.