Thunder vs. Nuggets prediction: Odds, expert picks, projected starting lineup, betting trends, and stats

The Denver Nuggets (+1100 – NBA Championship) open the 2024-25 NBA season looking to prove prognosticators wrong and maintain their status as one of the elite teams when they host a true NBA Title contender, the Oklahoma City Thunder (+500 – NBA Championship) in the Mile High City Thursday Night.

These teams both finished 57-25 last season. OKC was the top seed in the Western Conference playoffs by virtue of owning the tiebreaker with the Nuggets who were the 2-seed.

Denver’s Nikola Jokic (+475) is still among the favorites to take home MVP honors, but the supporting cast is not what it was a couple seasons ago. OKC’s Shea Gilgeous-Alexander (+400) joins Jokic as one of the top players in the entire NBA. SGA’s supporting cast, though, is far more talented and deeper than Jokic’s. SGA and that supporting cast give the Thunder a real opportunity to bring OKC their first NBA Title.

Lets dive into the matchup and find a sweat or two.

We’ve got all the info and analysis you need to know ahead of the game, including the latest info on the how to catch the opening tip, projected lineups, recent team performance, player stats, and of course, our predictions, picks & best bets for the game from our modeling tools and staff of experts.

Game details & how to watch Thunder @ Nuggets

● Date: Thursday, October 24, 2024

● Time: 10 PM ET

● Site: Ball Arena

● City: Denver, CO

● TV/Streaming: TNT

Game odds for Thunder @ Nuggets

The latest odds as of Wednesday:

● Moneyline: Oklahoma City Thunder (+110), Denver Nuggets (-135)

● Spread: Nuggets -2.5

● Total: 225.5

Probable starting lineups for OKC @ Denver

· Oklahoma City Thunder

PG Shea Gilgeous-Alexander

SG Alex Caruso

SF Jalen WIlliams

PF Kenrich Williams

C Chet Holmgren

· Denver Nuggets

PG Jamal Murray

SG Christian Braun

SF Michael Porter Jr.

PF Aaron Gordon

C Nikola Jokic

Top betting trends & insights to know ahead of Thunder @ Nuggets

Dating of course back to last season…

· The Nuggets were 43-49-2 ATS last season (regular season and playoffs).

· The Thunder were 52-39-1 ATS last season (regular season and playoffs).

· Thunder games averaged 232.1 points last season while Nuggets games averaged 225.7 points.

· The Thunder ranked 2nd in the NBA in steals (8.5) and 2nd in the league in blocked shots (6.6) in 2023-24. Defensive ace Alex Caruso will help those numbers.

· The Nuggets’ home record last season was 33-8 during the regular season.

· Denver averaged 51.8 points per game in the paint last season.

Expert picks & predictions for Oklahoma City @ Denver

Our model calculates projections around each moneyline, spread and over/under bet for every game on the NBA calendar based on data points like past performance, player matchups, injuries, and the schedule.

Once the model is finished running, we put its projection next to the latest betting lines for the game to arrive at a relative confidence level for each wager.

Here are the best bets our model is projecting for the Thunder and the Nuggets:

· Moneyline : NBC Sports is leaning towards a play on the Nuggets play on the Moneyline

· Spread : NBC Sports is staying away from a play on the spread

· Total : NBC Sports is leaning towards a play on the Total OVER 225.5 points

