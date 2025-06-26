Dallas Stars captain Jamie Benn signs one-year deal to stay with his only NHL team

FRISCO, Texas — Dallas Stars captain Jamie Benn has signed a one-year contract to stay with the only team he has played for in his 16 NHL seasons.

“Jamie embodies everything it means to be a Dallas Star, and has since he was drafted 18 years ago,” general manager Jim Nill said Thursday.

The deal has a base salary of $1 million, plus an additional $3 million in potential performance bonuses. This past season was the end of Benn’s eight-year, $76 million contract extension.

“There was never a doubt that Jamie would return next season,” Nill said. “We are thrilled for both our organization and our fans that he will continue to lead our team in our pursuit of winning a championship.”

Hall of Fame center Mike Modano is the only player in franchise history with more than Benn’s 1,192 regular-season games, 399 goals and 956 points. He has played in 120 postseason games.

Benn, who turns 36 on July 18, had 16 goals and 33 assists in 80 regular-season games. It was the 13th time in his career to be over 40 points in a season, though he had only one goal and two assists in Dallas’ 18 postseason games.

The Stars have been to the Western Conference final three seasons in a row but haven’t been to the Stanley Cup Final since 2020. Their only Stanley Cup title was in 1999.