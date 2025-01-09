 Skip navigation
Matthew Berry’s Fantasy Football Playoff Rankings for 2025

  
Published January 9, 2025 10:15 AM
Below you will find my fantasy playoff rankings using PPR scoring.

These rankings reflect which players I think will score the most fantasy points during the entire playoffs (clearly I think our Super Bowl is Detroit-Buffalo), but I’ve played the percentages in terms of what teams I believe will advance each round and I’ve adjusted for positional depth. For example, Patrick Mahomes will likely score more total points than Mark Andrews, but the gap between Mahomes and QBs such as Jayden Daniels, Baker Mayfield and Sam Darnold is smaller than the gap between Andrews and lower tier TEs like Dallas Goedert and Zach Ertz.

There are many different types of playoff contests and each one has its own unique scoring. These rankings are a great starting point to give you a baseline of expected production, but obviously make adjustments depending on what format you are playing and which teams you think will advance the furthest.

If you are looking for a playoff format to play, feel free to compete against me and my Fantasy Football Happy Hour crew in a Guillotine-style format. You can join for free right here.

Rules are simple:

There is no draft. Just pick your team before the Wild Card Round starts.

You’ll pick:

QB/2RB/2WR/TE/2 FLEX

6 Bench (if you use the Guillotine League app, after you choose your first bench guy another spot will appear).

You can not have more than three players from any one NFL team.

PPR scoring.

Once the Wild Card Round kicks off, your total roster is set (meaning you can’t add/drop players throughout the playoffs).

You can, however, make start/sit decisions every round. (So you can draft Lions or Chiefs if you want).

Each week the bottom scoring 25% of teams in the league get cut. Space is limited to the first 500 people to sign up. Good luck!

Matthew Berry’s Fantasy Playoff Rankings for 2025

﻿Rank Player Team Position Pos Rank
1 Jahmyr Gibbs DET RB RB1
2 Saquon Barkley PHI RB RB2
3 Lamar Jackson BAL QB QB1
4 Josh Allen BUF QB QB2
5 Derrick Henry BAL RB RB3
6 Justin Jefferson MIN WR WR1
7 Puka Nacua LA WR WR2
8 Amon-Ra St. Brown DET WR WR3
9 James Cook BUF RB RB4
10 Jalen Hurts PHI QB QB3
11 A.J. Brown PHI WR WR4
12 Bucky Irving TB RB RB5
13 Kyren Williams LA RB RB6
14 Mike Evans TB WR WR5
15 Mark Andrews BAL TE TE1
16 Josh Jacobs GB RB RB7
17 Aaron Jones MIN RB RB8
18 Jared Goff DET QB QB4
19 Khalil Shakir BUF WR WR6
20 J.K. Dobbins LAC RB RB9
21 Sam LaPorta DET TE TE2
22 Ladd McConkey LAC WR WR7
23 Joe Mixon HOU RB RB10
24 Devonta Smith PHI WR WR8
25 Nico Collins HOU WR WR9
26 Travis Kelce KC TE TE3
27 Jameson Williams DET WR WR10
28 Terry McLaurin WAS WR WR11
29 David Montgomery DET RB RB11
30 Patrick Mahomes KC QB QB5
31 Jayden Daniels WAS QB QB6
32 Dalton Kincaid BUF TE TE4
33 Jordan Addison MIN WR WR12
34 T.J. Hockenson MIN TE TE5
35 Xavier Worthy KC WR WR13
36 Baker Mayfield TB QB QB7
37 Sam Darnold MIN QB QB8
38 Isiah Pacheco KC RB RB12
39 Dallas Goedert PHI TE TE6
40 Brian Robinson WAS RB RB13
41 Cooper Kupp LA WR WR14
42 Rashod Bateman BAL WR WR15
43 Justice Hill BAL RB RB14
44 Quentin Johnston LAC WR WR16
45 Jalen McMillan TB WR WR17
46 Isaiah Likely BAL TE TE7
47 Kareem Hunt KC RB RB15
48 Zach Ertz WAS TE TE8
49 Courtland Sutton DEN WR WR18
50 Marquise Brown KC WR WR19