Matthew Berry’s Fantasy Football Playoff Rankings for 2025

Below you will find my fantasy playoff rankings using PPR scoring.

These rankings reflect which players I think will score the most fantasy points during the entire playoffs (clearly I think our Super Bowl is Detroit-Buffalo), but I’ve played the percentages in terms of what teams I believe will advance each round and I’ve adjusted for positional depth. For example, Patrick Mahomes will likely score more total points than Mark Andrews, but the gap between Mahomes and QBs such as Jayden Daniels, Baker Mayfield and Sam Darnold is smaller than the gap between Andrews and lower tier TEs like Dallas Goedert and Zach Ertz.

There are many different types of playoff contests and each one has its own unique scoring. These rankings are a great starting point to give you a baseline of expected production, but obviously make adjustments depending on what format you are playing and which teams you think will advance the furthest.

If you are looking for a playoff format to play, feel free to compete against me and my Fantasy Football Happy Hour crew in a Guillotine-style format. You can join for free right here.

Rules are simple:

There is no draft. Just pick your team before the Wild Card Round starts.

You’ll pick:

QB/2RB/2WR/TE/2 FLEX

6 Bench (if you use the Guillotine League app, after you choose your first bench guy another spot will appear).

You can not have more than three players from any one NFL team.

PPR scoring.

Once the Wild Card Round kicks off, your total roster is set (meaning you can’t add/drop players throughout the playoffs).

You can, however, make start/sit decisions every round. (So you can draft Lions or Chiefs if you want).

Each week the bottom scoring 25% of teams in the league get cut. Space is limited to the first 500 people to sign up. Good luck!

Matthew Berry’s Fantasy Playoff Rankings for 2025