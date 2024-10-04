Cardinals vs. 49ers prediction: Odds, expert picks, QB matchup, injury update, betting trends and stats

No question the 49ers (2-2) have gotten out of the gate a bit slower than anticipated. Sure, injuries have played a part. With names like McCaffrey and Samuel and Kittle sidelined, there was little chance the offense would be as efficient and as effective. With bodies slowing returning on that side of the ball, there is optimism in Niners’ Nation that the offense will find its way. Its on defense, however, where there is continued concern. Fred Warner’s injury has had a ripple effect throughout that defense. In their three games prior to last week’s affair against the punchless Patriots, the 49ers were giving up 6.1 yards per play to the Jets, Vikings, and Rams.

Their opponent Sunday may not play much defense themselves, but their offense has been formidable at times. Kyler Murray and the Arizona Cardinals (1-3) have not been consistent and are banged up on the offensive line, but they have weapons in addition to Murray. Like their quarterback, the Cards’ skill position players led by Marvin Harrison Jr., James Conner, and Michael Wilson have shown they can put up numbers. In the first two weeks of the season, Arizona scored 69 points. The last two weeks, however, they have scored 27. That inconsistency paired with a porous defense is the reason the Cardinals are living in the cellar in the NFC West.

Lets dive into this matchup, look at the numbers, and see if we can find a few sweats.

Game Details and How to watch Cardinals vs. 49ers

Date: Sunday, October 6, 2024

Time: 4:05PM EST

Site: Levi’s Stadium

City: Santa Clara, CA

TV/Streaming: FOX

Game odds for Cardinals vs. 49ers

The latest odds as of Thursday courtesy of DraftKings:



Moneyline: Arizona Cardinals (+280), San Francisco 49ers (-355)

Arizona Cardinals (+280), San Francisco 49ers (-355) Spread: 49ers -7.5

49ers -7.5 Total: 50

Preseason this line was actually San Francisco -9.5. As the season began the number dropped to -7.5 and has basically stayed there. The Total was originally 49. Sharps expect offense in this game which explains the Total climbing 1 point.

NBC Sports Bet Best Bets

NBC Sports Betting Analyst Vaughn Dalzell (@VmoneySports) is getting creative with this game.

“The Total is a little high for me so I am going to stick here with a side that paid me last week and might be my best bet this week. The Niners -7. They have been rolling and they are also getting Deebo Samuel and Brandon Aiyuk back. These guys are only going to get better as the season goes. Brock Purdy MVP talk is starting to pick up.”

Cardinals vs. 49ers team stats, betting trends

San Francisco is 18-7 in the last 25 meetings between these teams.

San Francisco has won the last 4 in a row over the Cardinals by an average of 22 points.

Kyler Murray was sacked 4 times last week vs. Washington.

49ers’ RB1 Jordan Mason has rushed for 100+ yards in three of four games this season

Cards’ rookie WR Marvin Harrison Jr. has 243 receiving yards 4 TDs

Quarterback matchup for Cardinals vs. 49ers

Arizona: Kyler Murray – threw for just 142 yards in last week’s loss to Washington. On the season completing 69.4% of his passes with 6 TDs and 1 INT.

Kyler Murray – threw for just 142 yards in last week’s loss to Washington. On the season completing 69.4% of his passes with 6 TDs and 1 INT. San Francisco: Brock Purdy – defeated the Patriots last week but was just 15-27 for 282 yards with 1 TD and 1 INT. Nice yardage day but far below his average completion percentage.

Cardinals vs. 49ers injury updates

Arizona K Matt Prater (knee) did not practice Wednesday and is questionable for Sunday’s game.

Arizona RT Kelvin Beachum (undisclosed) is questionable for Sunday’s game.

Arizona TE Trey McBride (concussion) was limited in practice Wednesday and is questionable for Sunday’s game.

San Francisco SS Talanoa Hufanga (ankle) was limited in practice Wednesday and is questionable for Sunday’s game.

San Francisco LB Fred Warner (ankle) did not practice Wednesday and is questionable for Sunday’s game.

San Francisco TE George Kittle (ribs) did not practice Wednesday and is questionable for Sunday’s game.

