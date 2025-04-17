Giants undecided on fifth-year options for Kayvon Thibodeaux, Evan Neal

The Giants had both the fifth overall pick and the seventh overall pick in the 2022 NFL draft. Three years later, the jury is still out on whether either of those picks has a long-term future with the franchise.

New York General Manager Joe Schoen said the Giants haven’t make a decision on the fifth-year options for former No. 5 pick defensive end Kayvon Thibodeaux or former No. 7 pick offensive tackle Evan Neal.

Picking up the option on Neal would mean the Giants are guaranteeing him $16.7 million for the 2026 season. The option on Thibodeaux would be a little cheaper at $14.8 million. If the options aren’t picked up, the players will play out their rookie contracts in 2024 and would then be scheduled to become free agents in March of 2025.

Of the two, Thibodeaux seems more likely to have his fifth-year option picked up, but the Giants will see how the draft unfolds before making a final decision.