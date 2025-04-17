 Skip navigation
Pro Football Talk
Rumor Mill
PFT Video
PFT PM
PFT Live

PFT Clips

nbc_pft_calebwilliams_250417.jpg
Williams doesn’t want to be friends with other QBs
nbc_pft_commanders_250417.jpg
Commanders, D.C. reportedly close to stadium deal
nbc_pft_ol_scale_250417.jpg
Scale of 1-10: Teams that need to draft OL

Other PFT Content

Vrbo Fiesta Bowl - Penn State v Boise State
Ashton Jeanty, Will Campbell, Jaxson Dart part of big group visiting Raiders Wednesday
NFL: JAN 04 Bengals at Steelers
NFL Top 100 2025 free agents: Tee Higgins gets tagged; Sam Darnold does not
Pittsburgh Steelers v Atlanta Falcons
Dolphins, James Daniels agree to terms
Pro Football Talk
Rumor Mill
PFT Video
PFT PM
PFT Live

PFT Clips

nbc_pft_calebwilliams_250417.jpg
Williams doesn’t want to be friends with other QBs
nbc_pft_commanders_250417.jpg
Commanders, D.C. reportedly close to stadium deal
nbc_pft_ol_scale_250417.jpg
Scale of 1-10: Teams that need to draft OL

Other PFT Content

Vrbo Fiesta Bowl - Penn State v Boise State
Ashton Jeanty, Will Campbell, Jaxson Dart part of big group visiting Raiders Wednesday
NFL: JAN 04 Bengals at Steelers
NFL Top 100 2025 free agents: Tee Higgins gets tagged; Sam Darnold does not
Pittsburgh Steelers v Atlanta Falcons
Dolphins, James Daniels agree to terms
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up

Giants undecided on fifth-year options for Kayvon Thibodeaux, Evan Neal

  
Published April 17, 2025 12:14 PM

The Giants had both the fifth overall pick and the seventh overall pick in the 2022 NFL draft. Three years later, the jury is still out on whether either of those picks has a long-term future with the franchise.

New York General Manager Joe Schoen said the Giants haven’t make a decision on the fifth-year options for former No. 5 pick defensive end Kayvon Thibodeaux or former No. 7 pick offensive tackle Evan Neal.

Picking up the option on Neal would mean the Giants are guaranteeing him $16.7 million for the 2026 season. The option on Thibodeaux would be a little cheaper at $14.8 million. If the options aren’t picked up, the players will play out their rookie contracts in 2024 and would then be scheduled to become free agents in March of 2025.

Of the two, Thibodeaux seems more likely to have his fifth-year option picked up, but the Giants will see how the draft unfolds before making a final decision.