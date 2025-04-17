Aaron Rodgers says he’d play for $10 million

Aaron Rodgers has broken his silence.

He appeared on Thursday’s edition of The Pat McAfee Show, at the apparent urging of his sister. After complaining (as he usually does) about the “bullshit” out there, he said he has told teams he would play, if he does, for only $10 million.

So where do things stand? “I’m open to anything and attached to nothing,” Rodgers said, repeating what has become his 2025 did-I-do-that catch phrase.

He attributed the lack of a decision to issues in his personal life, involving people in his inner circle. And he acknowledged that retirement is still a possibility.

Rodgers specifically said it’s not accurate that he’s waiting for the Vikings. That theory, in the absence of information of Rodgers, has emerged to explain his failure to sign with the Steelers after last month’s six-hour visit to Pittsburgh.

He also took issue with the reporting about his divorce from the Jets. He said that, while he was meeting with coach Aaron Glenn, Glenn ran out of the room to get G.M. Darren Mougey. He said that, after asking whether Rodgers wants to play football, he was told they’re going in a different direction. Mougey then asked how he wanted the “messaging” to be handled.

Said Rodgers, “I don’t give a shit about the messaging.”

He assumed the meeting (which he said lacked an “ample amount of respect”) would last a couple of hours. It lasted, per Rodgers, 15 minutes. And he referred to the situation in New York as a “debacle.”

“There’s obviously things that need to get fixed over there,” Rodgers said.

One thing that needs to get fixed is Rodgers’s Internet service. It keeps sporadically crapping out. We’ll keep watching and listening for more worth posting.