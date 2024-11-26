Eagles at Ravens Prediction: Odds, Best Bets, Player News, Injuries, and Stats for Week 13

Philadelphia Eagles at Baltimore Ravens Preview:

The 9-2 Philadelphia Eagles have quietly become one of the league’s best teams. Starting the season 2-2 raised some concerns with fans, who began questioning whether Nick Sirianni is the man to lead this Eagles team.

Since their loss in Tampa to the Buccaneers, they have won seven straight games and look the part of a legitimate Super Bowl contender.

This week they travel to Baltimore to take on the 8-4 Ravens.

Despite having four losses on the season, Lamar Jackson has looked like he has a legitimate shot at winning his third MVP. The two-time league MVP has thrown for 3,053 yards, 27 touchdowns, and three interceptions.

This week is a battle of good on good, but it’s hard not to consider betting on the Eagles with the Ravens being on a short week.

How to Watch Philadelphia Eagles at Baltimore Ravens Live on Sunday:

Date : Sunday, December 1, 2024

: Sunday, December 1, 2024 Time : 4:25 PM ET

: 4:25 PM ET Site : M&T Bank Stadium

: M&T Bank Stadium City : Baltimore, MD

: Baltimore, MD TV/Streaming: CBS

Latest Game Odds for Eagles at Ravens - Week 13:

The latest odds as of Tuesday morning courtesy of DraftKings:

Moneyline : Philadelphia Eagles (+130), Baltimore Ravens (+100)

: Philadelphia Eagles (+130), Baltimore Ravens (+100) Spread : Ravens -3

: Ravens -3 Total: 47.5

NBC Sports Bet Best Bets:

NBC Sports analyst Brad Thomas (@MrBradThomas) is eyeing Eagles +3

Thomas: “When the lines come out, I’ll be more interested in taking AJ Brown receiving yards over. I imagine we will get a line around 79.5 with DeVonta Smith banged up. I like him to be the focal point of this passing attack.

The Ravens’ pass defense (the worst in the league) has been vulnerable. They have allowed quarterbacks and talented wide receivers to go over their props frequently.

Brown has quietly had a strong season. He’s gone over the 80-yard mark in all but two games, four of which he went over 100 yards. He’s a good candidate to have a massive game this weekend.”

Eagles at Ravens Team Stats, Betting Trends:

· The Eagles have covered the spread in their last 3 games against teams with worse records

· The Eagles are on a 7-game win streak

· 4 of the Ravens’ last 5 home games have gone over the Total

Quarterback Matchup for Eagles at Ravens:

Eagles: Jalen Hurts – Hurts has put together a solid season. He’s thrown for 2,376 yards, 13 touchdowns, and five interceptions. He’s also added another 11 touchdowns on the ground.

– Hurts has put together a solid season. He’s thrown for 2,376 yards, 13 touchdowns, and five interceptions. He’s also added another 11 touchdowns on the ground. Ravens: Lamar Jackson – Jackson continues to shine as one of the most dynamic quarterbacks in the league. He’s thrown for 3,053 yards, 27 touchdowns, and three interceptions. Jackson has also found the endzone three times on the ground.

Player News & Injuries:

Eagles:

WR DeVonta Smith (hamstring) is questionable.

DE Brandon Graham (triceps) is OUT.

CB Darius Slay Jr. (concussion) is questionable.

DE Bryce Huff (wrist) is on the IR.

DT Byron Young (hamstring) is on the IR.

Ravens:

CB Arthur Maulet (calf) is questionable.

S Sansoussi Kane (ankle) is questionable.

LB Roquan Smith (hamstring) is questionable.

DT Michael Pierce (calf) is on the IR.

CB T.J. Tampa (ankle) is on the IR

