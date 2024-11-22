Philadelphia Eagles at Los Angeles Rams Prediction: Odds, Best Bets, Player News, Injuries, and Stats

Philadelphia Eagles at Los Angeles Rams Preview

The Philadelphia Eagles (8-2) will face the Los Angeles Rams (5-5) in a Week 12 matchup at SoFi Stadium. The Eagles come into this game riding high as one of the NFC’s top teams, having secured their sixth straight win.

The Rams, sitting at .500 on the season, are looking to build on their recent success. The Rams have won four of their last five games, after starting the season 1-4. Now healthier than they have been all season, their offense hopes to feast at home against the Eagles this weekend.

While the Eagles boast one of the best secondaries in the league, led by Matthew Stafford and the dynamic duo of Puka Nacua and Cooper Kupp, the Rams will have something to say about the outcome of this game.

How to Watch Philadelphia Eagles at Los Angeles Rams Live on Sunday:

• Date: Sunday, November 24, 2024

• Time: 8:20 PM ET

• Site: SoFi Stadium

• City: Inglewood, CA

• TV/Streaming: NBC/Peacock

Latest Game Odds for Philadelphia Eagles at Los Angeles Rams - Week 12

The latest odds as of Friday morning courtesy of DraftKings:

• Moneyline: Philadelphia Eagles (-155), Los Angeles Rams (+135)

• Spread: Eagles -3

• Total: 48.5

The Eagles open as a 2-point favorite on the road, reflecting their superior record and the momentum they’ve carried through the first half of the season. It’s since moved to 3-points. This is a big indicator that the issues on the offensive line for the Rams could be a problem this weekend.

NBC Sports Bet Best Bets

NBC Sports analyst Brad Thomas (@MrBradThomas) is eyeing Eagles -3:

Thomas: “Despite the Rams’ offensive talent, I believe the Eagles will take control of this game.

There is a lot to like about this matchup for the Eagles. We already know that Saquon Barkley has been a phenomenal addition to this team, but against the Rams, it’s his greatness which puts the most pressure on the pass defense.

Having to sell out to stop the rushing attack for the Rams means they likely won’t be in too many nickel sets or will dedicate more attention to the backfield in an attempt to stop Jalen Hurts and Barkley.

That extra attention will free up the wide receivers against an already bad pass defense. From a number’s perspective, the Eagles should have their way through the air. The Rams rank 21st of worse in every major pass defense category: passing yards per game, completion percentage, yards per attempt, passing touchdowns per game, and passer rating.

Another thing that caught my attention with this Rams team is how banged up their offensive line it. They have had the most different offensive line starts this season. If the offensive line does not hold up, it’s hard to imagine Stafford will have a ton of success against this really talented secondary.”



Philadelphia Eagles at Los Angeles Rams Team Stats, Betting Trends

• The Eagles have covered in four of their five road games this season

• The Eagles have won three straight games at the Rams

• The Under is 8-2 in the Eagles’ last 10 road games

• The Eagles and the Rams have combined to represent the NFC in the Super Bowl in four of the last seven seasons

• The Eagles are on a six-game winning streak

Quarterback Matchup for Philadelphia Eagles at Los Angeles Rams

• Eagles: Jalen Hurts has been exceptional. During the team’s six-game win streak, he’s combined for 17 total touchdowns, nine of which were on the ground. Early in the season, ball security had been an issue. During this winning streak, he has only turned the ball over twice.

• Rams: Matthew Stafford finally has his two beast wide receivers back. In Week 11, he was able to really show what he could do with these two. He threw for 295 yards, four touchdowns, and didn’t throw an interception.

Player News & Injuries

Eagles:

· WR DeVonta Smith (hamstring) is questionable

· WR Brian Covey (shoulder) is on the IR

· DE Bryce Huff (wrist) is OUT

· DT Milton Williams (foot) is questionable

Rams:

· G Kevin Dotson (ankle) is questionable

· G KT Leveston is on the IR

· CB Charles Woods (toe) is questionable

· OT Rob Havenstein (ankle) is questionable

· TE Tyler Higbee (knee) is on the PUP

