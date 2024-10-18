Texans vs. Packers Prediction: Odds, expert picks, QB matchup, injury report, betting trends, and stats

The Houston Texans will travel to Lambeau Field to face the Green Bay Packers this Sunday at 1:00 PM ET. This matchup features promising young quarterbacks CJ Stroud and Jordan Love, both eager to lead their teams to victory.

It’s the start of something exciting for both of these teams. Their young quarterbacks are poised and absolute beasts on the field.

This game is not just about playoff standing; it’s about bragging rights. Both Stroud and Love would love to beat each other and move closer to being the best young quarterback in the league.

As it stands now, the Packers are a slight home favorite over the Texans. However, it’s the Texans who boast the better record.

How to Watch Houston Texans @ Green Bay Packers Live on Sunday Afternoon:

· Date: Sunday, October 20, 2024

· Time: 1:00 PM ET

· Site: Lambeau Field

· City: Green Bay, WI

· TV/Streaming: CBS

Latest Game Odds for Houston Texans @ Green Bay Packers

The latest odds as of Friday morning courtesy of DraftKings:

· Moneyline: Houston Texans (+130), Green Bay Packers (-150),

· Spread: Packers -2.5

· Total: 47.5

The line opened with the Packers favored by 3.5; given the success of the Texans so far this season, the line has dropped to 2.5.

NBC Sports Bet Best Bets

NBC Sports Betting Analyst Brad Thomas (MrBradThomas) is taking Joe Mixon over 61.5 rushing yards:

“This game should be a dogfight from the beginning to the end. I have a slight lean towards Texans +2.5. However, I would prefer the +3 should it be there. I don’t see this game getting out of hand for the Texans, so the game script should remain neutral. Taking Joe Mixon rushing over is a given. He’s hit this over in both games, and he’s seen a full workload. The Packers are decent against the run, but given the low line and the number of times Mixon will touch the ball, it’s a bet I am taking.”

Houston Texans at Green Bay Packers Team Stats, Betting Trends

· The Texans are 7-3 against the spread in their last 10 games as a road underdog.

· The Packers have won 12 of their last 20 home games.

· The Packers are 8-2 against the spread in their last 10 games.

· The UNDER is 4-1 in the Texans’ last five games.

· The OVER is 1-5 in the Packers’ last 15 games.

Quarterback Matchup for Houston Texans @ Green Bay Packers

· Texans: CJ Stroud is sixth in the NFL in passing yards at 1,577. He’s also thrown 10 TDs and 4 INTs.

· Packers: Jordan Love has thrown for the second most TDs (12) in the NFL.

Houston Texans and Green Bay Packers Player News & Injury Report

· Texans:

o LB Henry To’o To’o (concussion) is questionable

o RB British Brooks (knee) is on the IR

o RB Joe Mixon (ankle) is questionable

o S Jammie Ward (groin) is questionable

o LB Azeez Al-Shaair (knee) is questionable

· Packers:

o WR Dantayvion Wicks (shoulder) is questionable

o TE Tucker Kraft (groin) is questionable

o WR Christian Watson (ankle) is questionable

o WR Jayden Reed (ankle) is questionable

o LB MarShawn Lloyd (ankle) is on the IR

