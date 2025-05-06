 Skip navigation
Pro Football Talk
Rumor Mill
PFT Video
PFT PM
PFT Live

PFT Clips

nbc_pft_trivia_250506.jpg
PFT Trivia: Longest-tenured coaches behind Tomlin
nbc_pft_johnlynchnil_250506.jpg
49ers GM Lynch highlights positives of NIL
nbc_pft_draft_250506.jpg
PFT Draft: Teams with best offseason

Other PFT Content

91st Allstate Sugar Bowl - Notre Dame v Georgia
Lions trade up to No. 57 for Georgia guard Tate Ratledge
NFL Scouting Combine
Seahawks add TE Elijah Arroyo with 50th pick
San Antonio Brahmas v Michigan Panthers
Through three weeks, the UFL TV audience was down by a third in comparison to 2024
Pro Football Talk
Rumor Mill
PFT Video
PFT PM
PFT Live

PFT Clips

nbc_pft_trivia_250506.jpg
PFT Trivia: Longest-tenured coaches behind Tomlin
nbc_pft_johnlynchnil_250506.jpg
49ers GM Lynch highlights positives of NIL
nbc_pft_draft_250506.jpg
PFT Draft: Teams with best offseason

Other PFT Content

91st Allstate Sugar Bowl - Notre Dame v Georgia
Lions trade up to No. 57 for Georgia guard Tate Ratledge
NFL Scouting Combine
Seahawks add TE Elijah Arroyo with 50th pick
San Antonio Brahmas v Michigan Panthers
Through three weeks, the UFL TV audience was down by a third in comparison to 2024
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up

Geno Stone agrees to pay cut with Bengals

  
Published May 6, 2025 09:17 AM

Bengals safety Geno Stone will remain with Cincinnati in 2025 on a reduced contract.

Per Jason Fitzgerald of OverTheCap.com, Stone has accepted a pay cut for the coming year.

Initially slated to make $6.475 million in 2025, Stone has agreed to a $4.9 million deal with $1.5 million guaranteed.

Stone, 26, signed with Cincinnati last offseason on a two-year deal as a free agent. He started all 17 games for the club, recording six passes defensed with four interceptions.

A seventh-round pick in 2020, Stone played his first four seasons with the Ravens. He has 12 career picks in 68 games.