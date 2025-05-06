Geno Stone agrees to pay cut with Bengals

Bengals safety Geno Stone will remain with Cincinnati in 2025 on a reduced contract.

Per Jason Fitzgerald of OverTheCap.com, Stone has accepted a pay cut for the coming year.

Initially slated to make $6.475 million in 2025, Stone has agreed to a $4.9 million deal with $1.5 million guaranteed.

Stone, 26, signed with Cincinnati last offseason on a two-year deal as a free agent. He started all 17 games for the club, recording six passes defensed with four interceptions.

A seventh-round pick in 2020, Stone played his first four seasons with the Ravens. He has 12 career picks in 68 games.