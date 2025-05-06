Tigers at Rockies prediction: Odds, expert picks, starting pitchers, betting trends, and stats for May 6

Its Tuesday, May 6 and the Tigers (22-13) are in Denver to take on the Rockies (6-28). Jackson Jobe is slated to take the mound for Detroit against Chase Dollander for Colorado.

After a 13-1 win over the Angels last night, the Tigers picked up another series victory. They have won four of their last five series.

Things have not been as bright for the Rockies. They are 6-28 and have lost eight of their last 10 games.

Lets dive into the matchup and find a sweat or two.

Game details & how to watch Tigers at Rockies

Date: Tuesday, May 6, 2025

Time: 8:40PM EST

Site: Coors Field

City: Denver, CO

Network/Streaming: Rockies.TV, FanDuel Sports Network Detroit

Odds for the Tigers at the Rockies

The latest odds as of Tuesday:

Moneyline: Tigers (-173), Rockies (+145)

Spread: Tigers -1.5

Total: 9.0 runs

Probable starting pitchers for Tigers at Rockies

Pitching matchup for May 6, 2025: Jackson Jobe vs. Chase Dollander

Tigers: Jackson Jobe , (2-0, 3.38 ERA)

Last outing (Houston Astros, 4/30): 4.0 Innings Pitched, 3 Earned Runs Allowed, 4 Hits Allowed, 4 Walks, and 4 Strikeouts Rockies: Chase Dollander , (2-3, 6.48 ERA)

Last outing (Atlanta Braves, 4/30): 5.2 Innings Pitched, 1 Earned Runs Allowed, 2 Hits Allowed, 3 Walks, and 4 Strikeouts

vs.

Top betting trends & insights to know ahead of Tigers at Rockies

The Tigers have won 7 of their last 10 games

The Under is 7-3 in the Rockies’ last 10 games

The Tigers have covered in 4 of their last 5 games showing a profit of 2.39 units

Expert picks & predictions for tonight’s game between the Tigers and the Rockies

Rotoworld Best Bet

Here are the best bets our model is projecting for Tuesday’s game between the Tigers and the Rockies:

Moneyline: NBC Sports Bet is recommending a play on the Detroit Tigers on the Moneyline.

Spread: NBC Sports Bet is leaning towards a play ATS on the Colorado Rockies at +1.5.

Total: NBC Sports Bet is recommending a play on the over on the Game Total of 9.0.

