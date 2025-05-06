 Skip navigation
Pro Football Talk
Rumor Mill
PFT Video
PFT PM
PFT Live

PFT Clips

nbc_pft_trivia_250506.jpg
PFT Trivia: Longest-tenured coaches behind Tomlin
nbc_pft_johnlynchnil_250506.jpg
49ers GM Lynch highlights positives of NIL
saban_trump.jpg
Report: Trump considering NIL executive order

Other PFT Content

91st Allstate Sugar Bowl - Notre Dame v Georgia
Lions trade up to No. 57 for Georgia guard Tate Ratledge
NFL Scouting Combine
Seahawks add TE Elijah Arroyo with 50th pick
San Antonio Brahmas v Michigan Panthers
Through three weeks, the UFL TV audience was down by a third in comparison to 2024
Pro Football Talk
Rumor Mill
PFT Video
PFT PM
PFT Live

PFT Clips

nbc_pft_trivia_250506.jpg
PFT Trivia: Longest-tenured coaches behind Tomlin
nbc_pft_johnlynchnil_250506.jpg
49ers GM Lynch highlights positives of NIL
saban_trump.jpg
Report: Trump considering NIL executive order

Other PFT Content

91st Allstate Sugar Bowl - Notre Dame v Georgia
Lions trade up to No. 57 for Georgia guard Tate Ratledge
NFL Scouting Combine
Seahawks add TE Elijah Arroyo with 50th pick
San Antonio Brahmas v Michigan Panthers
Through three weeks, the UFL TV audience was down by a third in comparison to 2024
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up

Michael Strahan, Eli Manning prepare competing bids for Giants’ minority stake

  
Published May 6, 2025 09:22 AM

Two former teammates will now be competing to buy a piece of the team for which they played.

Sportico reports that Hall of Fame defensive end Michael Strahan plans to make a bid for the 10-percent stake that the Giants are looking to sell. Strahan will partner with billionaire Marc Lasry in the effort to come up with the $750 million (or more) needed to buy one tenth of the team.

Former Giants quarterback Eli Manning, who inevitably will join Strahan in Canton, has a separate bid in the works. He reportedly had “preliminary conversations” about joining Strahan’s group, but Eli ultimately decided to go it alone.

The Strahan-Lasry combo is the latest example of the newest dynamic when it comes to minority NFL ownership, sparked by the ever-skyrocket value of teams. A rich guy with significant name recognition in league circles combines with a really rich guy with no existing pro football footprint to come up with the cash necessary to do the deal.

Presumably, the Giants are looking for market value for the interest they’re selling. Raiders owner Mark Davis opted to give Tom Brady a steep discount for the value of his involvement in football operations. Most owners won’t leave that many millions on the table, when they can hire proven football executives for far, far less than that. Especially not for a player who never played for the team.

In New York, where both Strahan and Manning have their numbers retired (unless and until the Giants draft a player who asks to wear it), the Giants likely won’t be retiring the age-old habit of seeking the best deal possible for what they are selling.