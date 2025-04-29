Report: Eli Manning is putting a bid together for a minority interest in the Giants

Eli Manning wants a stake in the Giants.

Manning is putting together an investment group to bid for a piece of the Giants, according to Bloomberg.

The Giants confirmed in February that they are exploring selling a minority, non-controlling share of the team. Manning is the first person who has been publicly identified as one of the potential buyers.

Even though Manning’s lifetime income is in the hundreds of millions of dollars between his NFL salary and his endorsements and other business income, he personally wouldn’t be able to afford the 10 percent interest in the team that the Giants are reportedly looking to sell. The Giants are likely worth more than $8 billion, so a 10 percent stake would go for more than $800 million.

The Giants are currently co-owned by John Mara and Steve Tisch, with members of their families owning smaller shares as well. No one outside the Mara and Tisch family owns a stake in the Giants, but that may soon change.