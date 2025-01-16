 Skip navigation
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
Men’s College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

Dawn Staley
Dawn Staley’s $25M extension is richest salary in women’s college hoops history, South Carolina says
Syndication: The Des Moines Register
NCAA adds women’s wrestling as championship sport
NCAA Basketball: Illinois at Indiana
Buckeyes vs. Hoosiers Prediction: Odds, Expert Picks, Injury News, Betting Trends and Stats for January 17

Top Clips

nbc_dps_garrettintv_250117.jpg
Which upset could happen in NFL Divisional Round?
Lions_Pressure.jpg
Lions under heavy pressure to win vs. Commanders
oly_as_chasinggold_mikaelafeature.jpg
How Shiffrin, Kilde support each other’s careers

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
Men’s College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

Dawn Staley
Dawn Staley’s $25M extension is richest salary in women’s college hoops history, South Carolina says
Syndication: The Des Moines Register
NCAA adds women’s wrestling as championship sport
NCAA Basketball: Illinois at Indiana
Buckeyes vs. Hoosiers Prediction: Odds, Expert Picks, Injury News, Betting Trends and Stats for January 17

Top Clips

nbc_dps_garrettintv_250117.jpg
Which upset could happen in NFL Divisional Round?
Lions_Pressure.jpg
Lions under heavy pressure to win vs. Commanders
oly_as_chasinggold_mikaelafeature.jpg
How Shiffrin, Kilde support each other’s careers

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up
All Scores
Odds by
betmgm-sportsbooklightbg.webp

Connor McDavid passes Jari Kurri for second all-time in points in Oilers franchise history

  
Published January 16, 2025 01:00 PM
Connor McDavid

Jan 15, 2025; Saint Paul, Minnesota, USA; Edmonton Oilers forward Connor McDavid (97) controls the puck against the Minnesota Wild during the third period at Xcel Energy Center. Mandatory Credit: Nick Wosika-Imagn Images

Nick Wosika/Nick Wosika-Imagn Images

ST. PAUL, Minn. — Connor McDavid continues setting records and moving up scoring lists.

McDavid had two goals and an assist in the Edmonton Oilers’ 5-3 win against the Minnesota Wild, passing Jari Kurri for second all-time in points in Edmonton history. McDavid, the three-time Hart trophy winner for league MVP and five-time scoring champion, now has 1,044 points in his 10-year career and trails only Wayne Gretzky on the franchise list.

Kurri had 1,043 points in his 10 years with the Oilers, playing on a line with Gretzky for much of it. Gretzky, the NHL’s all-time leading scorer, had 1,669 points in nine seasons in Edmonton.

“Quite a remarkable feat,” Oilers coach Kris Knoblauch said. “For him to go up the scoring list as quickly as he has, and within an organization that has had so many significant players. I’ve seen so many remarkable things from him. He’s a tremendous player and great teammate. I said I wouldn’t be surprised anymore just because he surprises you so often over these years, but it’s a nice feat for him and the guys are very proud of him.”

McDavid’s second goal was of the highlight variety. He shot the puck from a tough angle, lifting it over Minnesota goalie Filip Gustavsson without much room.

McDavid didn’t talk to reporters after the game. He was involved in a collision with Minnesota forward Marcus Johansson in the second period in which McDavid’s elbow hit Johansson in the face. There was no penalty called but it drew the ire of the Wild.