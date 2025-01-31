 Skip navigation
Golden Knights sign Brandon Saad after he and Blues agreed to terminate his previous contract

  
Published January 31, 2025 05:24 PM
NHL: St. Louis Blues at Vegas Golden Knights

Jan 20, 2025; Las Vegas, Nevada, USA; Vegas Golden Knights defenseman Alex Pietrangelo (7) deflects a shot attempt by St. Louis Blues left wing Brandon Saad (20) during the third period at T-Mobile Arena. Mandatory Credit: Stephen R. Sylvanie-Imagn Images

Stephen R. Sylvanie/Stephen R. Sylvanie-Imagn Images

LAS VEGAS — Brandon Saad spent less than an hour as a free agent, joining the Vegas Golden Knights fresh off the St. Louis Blues terminating his previous contract.

Saad signed a contract Friday for the remainder of the season that’s worth a prorated $1.5 million. It came together just after he cleared unconditional waivers.

The 32-year-old forward agreed to the mutual termination after the Blues put him on waivers with the intent of sending him to the American Hockey League’s Springfield Thunderbirds. By foregoing the roughly $5.4 million left over this season and next, he instead got the chance to remain in the NHL.

Saad has struggled to produce this season, putting up just 16 points in 43 games. He has been held without a goal in 40 of those games.

With Vegas, the two-time Stanley Cup champion moves up the standings to a legitimate contender, leaving St. Louis to fight for a playoff spot without him.