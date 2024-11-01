 Skip navigation
Islanders center Mat Barzal returns to Long Island to get an upper-body injury evaluated

  
Published November 1, 2024 12:10 PM
Oct 26, 2024; Elmont, New York, USA; New York Islanders center Mathew Barzal (13) skates with the puck against the Florida Panthers during the second period at UBS Arena. Mandatory Credit: Dennis Schneidler-Imagn Images

BUFFALO, N.Y. — New York Islanders center Mat Barzal has returned to Long Island to be evaluated for an upper-body injury, the team said, adding a timeframe for his absence would be announced after he sees doctors.

It was not clear exactly when Barzal was injured. He finished New York’s game at Columbus, its third consecutive loss to drop to 3-5-2 this season.

The Islanders are already playing without winger Anthony Duclair, who is expected to miss several weeks with a lower-body injury. Veteran Matt Martin signed a contract last week to replenish forward depth.

Barzal, 27, is the Isles’ highest-paid player in the second season of an eight-year, $73.2 million contract. He has five points in his first 10 games.