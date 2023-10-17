 Skip navigation
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

GOLF: MAY 29 PGA - the Memorial Tournament
Rex & Lav podcast: Star athletes and the media
Championship Series - Arizona Diamondbacks v Philadelphia Phillies - Game One
MLB Futures Best Bets, World Series MVP: Bryce Harper and the Philadelphia Phillies
  • VaughnBW.jpg Vaughn Dalzell
    ,
  • VaughnBW.jpg Vaughn Dalzell
    ,
Korn Ferry Tour
Korn Ferry Tour releases 2024 schedule with 26 tournaments

Top Clips

nbc_ctb_glasnow_231017.jpg
Does Glasnow’s production outweigh injury risk?
nbc_ctb_top10sps_231017.jpg
Cole, Strider highlight top 10 fantasy starters
nbc_golf_gthit_231017.jpg
Rex and Lav: Take Tom Kim or Ludvig Aberg?

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

GOLF: MAY 29 PGA - the Memorial Tournament
Rex & Lav podcast: Star athletes and the media
Championship Series - Arizona Diamondbacks v Philadelphia Phillies - Game One
MLB Futures Best Bets, World Series MVP: Bryce Harper and the Philadelphia Phillies
  • VaughnBW.jpg Vaughn Dalzell
    ,
  • VaughnBW.jpg Vaughn Dalzell
    ,
Korn Ferry Tour
Korn Ferry Tour releases 2024 schedule with 26 tournaments

Top Clips

nbc_ctb_glasnow_231017.jpg
Does Glasnow’s production outweigh injury risk?
nbc_ctb_top10sps_231017.jpg
Cole, Strider highlight top 10 fantasy starters
nbc_golf_gthit_231017.jpg
Rex and Lav: Take Tom Kim or Ludvig Aberg?

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up

Lightning captain Steven Stamkos to miss his 2nd straight game with lower-body injury

  
Published October 17, 2023 02:05 PM
NHL: Stanley Cup Playoffs-Tampa Bay Lightning at Toronto Maple Leafs

Apr 20, 2023; Toronto, Ontario, CAN; Tampa Bay Lightning center Steven Stamkos (91) against the Toronto Maple Leafs during the third period in game two of the first round of the 2023 Stanley Cup Playoffs at Scotiabank Arena. Mandatory Credit: Nick Turchiaro-USA TODAY Sports

Nick Turchiaro-USA TODAY Sports

BUFFALO, N.Y. — Tampa Bay Lightning captain Steven Stamkos won’t play against the Buffalo Sabres on Tuesday night due to a lower-body injury that will lead to him missing his second straight game.

Coach Jon Cooper provided the update before the game in listing Stamkos as being day to day. Stamkos appeared to get hurt when blocking a shot in a 6-4 loss at Detroit on Saturday. He did not play in a 5-2 loss at Ottawa a day later.

The Lightning (1-2) close out their three-game road trip at Buffalo (0-2) before returning to Tampa Bay to open a five-game homestand, beginning against Vancouver on Thursday.

Tampa Bay is already without starting goalie Andrei Vasilevskiy, who is expected to miss at least one more month after having back surgery. Center Tyler Motte will miss his third straight game due to an upper-body injury.

The losses to Atlantic Division rivals, coupled with the injuries led to Cooper expressing a sense of urgency.

“To go on this trip this early in the year and get zero points out of teams you’re competing for a playoff spot makes it a little bit of an uphill climb and that’s not something you want to do early in the year,” Cooper said. “I don’t want to say, Game 4s (of the season) are big games, but this is a big one for us.”