Hurricanes reach 3-year, $9 million deal with defenseman Jalen Chatfield

  
Published June 14, 2024 03:47 PM

RALEIGH, N.C. — The Carolina Hurricanes signed defenseman Jalen Chatfield to a three-year, $9 million extension, retaining a valuable part of what has been a deep position group.

The team announced the deal with interim general manager Eric Tulsky pointing to Chatfield’s speed and work ethic making him “an integral part” of the blue-liners.

The 28-year-old Chatfield had career highs of eight goals and 14 assists for Carolina last season. He joined Dmitry Orlov to form a reliable third-pairing group and was set to become an unrestricted free agent on July 1.

The Hurricanes already took care of their biggest free agent by reaching another deal with coach Rod Brind’Amour, who has led the team to the playoffs six times in as many seasons. Tulsky has worked as interim GM since Don Waddell left for Columbus, and the Hurricanes have key decisions ahead with winger Jake Guentzel and defensemen Brady Skjei and Brett Pesce set to become unrestricted free agents, as well as young forwards Seth Jarvis and Martin Necas becoming eligible for restricted free agency.

Carolina lost to the Presidents’ Trophy-winning New York Rangers in the second round of the playoffs.