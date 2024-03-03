 Skip navigation
New York Rangers agree to terms with goalie Jonathan Quick on a one-year contract extension

  
Published March 3, 2024 03:50 PM
NHL: Colorado Avalanche at New York Rangers

Feb 5, 2024; New York, New York, USA; New York Rangers goaltender Jonathan Quick (32) makes a save against the Colorado Avalanche during the second period at Madison Square Garden. Mandatory Credit: Dennis Schneidler-USA TODAY Sports

Dennis Schneidler-USA TODAY Sports

The New York Rangers agreed to terms on Sunday on a one-year contract extension with veteran goaltender Jonathan Quick that’s worth $1.275 million for the 2024-25 NHL season.

Quick, 38, joined his boyhood team last summer on an $825,000 deal after backing up for the Vegas Golden Knights on their Stanley Cup run. He has thrived as Igor Shesterkin’s backup this season for the first-place Rangers.

The Milford, Connecticut, native is 13-5-2 with a 2.45 goals-against average and .916 save percentage in 21 games (20 starts) with New York. Quick backstopped the Los Angeles Kings to the Cup twice, in 2012 and 2014, and won the Conn Smythe Trophy as playoff MVP during the first of those championship seasons.