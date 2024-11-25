Penguins acquire forward Philip Tomasino from Nashville in exchange for a 2027 draft pick

PITTSBURGH — The Pittsburgh Penguins acquired center Philip Tomasino from the Nashville Predators in exchange for a fourth-round pick in the 2027 draft.

The move gives the struggling Penguins another young player to work with as the franchise tries to emerge from its roughest start in two decades.

The 23-year-old Tomasino had one point in 11 games this season for Nashville. The former first-round pick in the 2019 draft had 23 goals and 48 assists in 159 games for the Predators since reaching the NHL during the 2021-22 season.

The Penguins sent a fourth-rounder that belonged to the New York Rangers to Nashville for Tomasino.

Pittsburgh is off to its worst start in nearly two decades. The Penguins are dead last in the Metropolitan Division and their minus-34 goal differential is the worst in the NHL.

While there have been occasional bright spots — star captain Sidney Crosby becoming the latest member of the 600-goal club.

General manager Kyle Dubas is starting to lean into an overdue youth movement for one of the league’s oldest teams. He sent veteran center Lars Eller to Washington in exchange for multiple draft picks.