 Skip navigation
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
Men’s College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

Robinson Chirinos
Robinson Chirinos replaces Fredi González as Baltimore Orioles bench coach
Pyotr Kochetkov
Hurricanes goaltender Pyotr Kochetkov is in concussion protocol after on-ice collision
Jim Montgomery
Jim Montgomery is thrilled to be back with the St. Louis Blues as their coach

Top Clips

nbc_pl_whugoal2_241125.jpg
Wan-Bissaka doubles West Ham’s lead over Newcastle
nbc_pl_whugoal1_241125.jpg
Soucek heads West Ham 1-0 in front of Newcastle
nbc_pl_supporterspotlight_241125.jpg
West Ham fandom strengthens the Jensen’s marriage

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
Men’s College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

Robinson Chirinos
Robinson Chirinos replaces Fredi González as Baltimore Orioles bench coach
Pyotr Kochetkov
Hurricanes goaltender Pyotr Kochetkov is in concussion protocol after on-ice collision
Jim Montgomery
Jim Montgomery is thrilled to be back with the St. Louis Blues as their coach

Top Clips

nbc_pl_whugoal2_241125.jpg
Wan-Bissaka doubles West Ham’s lead over Newcastle
nbc_pl_whugoal1_241125.jpg
Soucek heads West Ham 1-0 in front of Newcastle
nbc_pl_supporterspotlight_241125.jpg
West Ham fandom strengthens the Jensen’s marriage

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up
All Scores
Odds by
betmgm-sportsbooklightbg.webp

Penguins acquire forward Philip Tomasino from Nashville in exchange for a 2027 draft pick

  
Published November 25, 2024 04:57 PM
Philip Tomasino

Nov 14, 2024; Edmonton, Alberta, CAN; Nashville Predators forward Philip Tomasino (26) follows the play against the Edmonton Oilers at Rogers Place. Mandatory Credit: Perry Nelson-Imagn Images

Perry Nelson/Perry Nelson-Imagn Images

PITTSBURGH — The Pittsburgh Penguins acquired center Philip Tomasino from the Nashville Predators in exchange for a fourth-round pick in the 2027 draft.

The move gives the struggling Penguins another young player to work with as the franchise tries to emerge from its roughest start in two decades.

The 23-year-old Tomasino had one point in 11 games this season for Nashville. The former first-round pick in the 2019 draft had 23 goals and 48 assists in 159 games for the Predators since reaching the NHL during the 2021-22 season.

The Penguins sent a fourth-rounder that belonged to the New York Rangers to Nashville for Tomasino.

Pittsburgh is off to its worst start in nearly two decades. The Penguins are dead last in the Metropolitan Division and their minus-34 goal differential is the worst in the NHL.

While there have been occasional bright spots — star captain Sidney Crosby becoming the latest member of the 600-goal club.

General manager Kyle Dubas is starting to lean into an overdue youth movement for one of the league’s oldest teams. He sent veteran center Lars Eller to Washington in exchange for multiple draft picks.